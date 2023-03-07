Local couple garners state tourism award

Pictured here with a massive grin and their award is Tew Barn Quilts’ Kellie Tew. She, along with her husband JD, were recently honored with one of the 2023 Tourism Impact Awards presented during the North Carolina Coast Host annual meeting for their barn quilts.

A pair of Sampson County natives, Kellie and JD Tew, were recently awarded a 2023 Tourism Impact Award for their barn quilt designer talents during the North Carolina Coast Host annual meeting.

“We were pleased to present awards to historian Barbara B. Snowden, Kellie and JD Tew of Tew Barn Quilts, and Camp Clearwater at White Lake,” said Sierra Jones, president of NC Coast Host, during the event.

Sheila Barefoot, director of Sampson County’s Tourism office, also spoke on the Tews, their success and their contributions to the Sampson County Barn Quilt Trail.

“Congratulations to Kellie and JD Tew, for winning the NC Tourism Impact Award this past week,” she said. “NC Coast Host honored them on Friday (Feb. 24) for their passion for painting and designing barn quilts for Sampson County.”

“Kellie and JD Tew, design and paint unique barn quilts to be proudly displayed on the Sampson County Barn Quilt Trail”, Barefoot said in a press release from NC Coast Host. “Sampson County has 250 barn quilts that are part of the Sampson County Barn Quilt Trail.”

Barefoot also shared a detailed story about the Tew’s barn quilting history on the Sampson County Tourism Facebook page this is what their story entailed.

For the past 28 years, JD and Kellie Tew vacationed for a week in the NC mountains every spring and fall to ride their motorcycles. As they rode, they would notice and see all the beautiful barn quilts that were around them.

Eight years ago, after they got back home from one of their mountain trips, they decided to try to make a barn quilt for their barn. They purchased wood and paint and JD designed and drew their first barn quilt.

Several of Kellie’s friends saw the barn quilt and wanted one too. So, JD and Kellie made them one. Over a two-year trial and error, they discovered what worked and what didn’t work, to make now a business that they call “Tew Barn Quilts”, established in 2014.

Both JD and Kellie proudly display all their designed barn quilts on their Facebook page (i.e. Tew Barn Quilts), and much business and success began when they started posting on Facebook.

The post then took a step back even further looking back over their lives and careers before the success of Tew Barn Quilts.

According to Barefoot, 11 years or so ago the Tew’s both left 20-year careers in 2007 so JD could become a Church Planter with the Baptist State Convention. An opportunity came open for them in Fayetteville where JD decided to plant and pastor a Biker Church. They‘d move to Fayetteville in 2009 to start Freedom Biker Church and JD is the Senior Pastor.

Another note of interest is that Kellie often gives thanks for their success to God. Being quoted to say many times that, “God provided Barn Quilts as a way for us to make additional income for our family. That’s the purpose for the scripture in our logo. ‘Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and He will give you everything you need.’” — Matthew 6:33 NLT

Since then JD and Kellie have been featured many times in NC magazines, NC newspapers and most recently in the March edition of the Women’s View Magazine.

Most common barn quilt sizes are 2 x 2, 4 x 4 and 8 x 8. One of the most challenging barn quilts that JD and Kellie did was a 8 x 12 American Flag, which is proudly displayed in West Virginia. They have had people travel from Missouri, Texas and even Florida to pick up a barn quilt that they painted.

Kellie was also a finalist in the “Made in NC Awards”. The Made in NC Awards are for North Carolina makers, bakers, crafters and creators. This is offered by Our State Magazine which is an award program for “whatever it is that you make and sell, and is produced in North Carolina — and Our State Magazine works to help you show off your work to the entire state”.

“Kellie and JD Tew are jewels in Sampson County, bringing art to life with the wonderful folk art they produce through Barn Quilts,” Barefoot said in her post. “We proudly display 250 barn quilts in Sampson County and The North Carolina Coast Host congratulated Kellie and JD Tew with the 2023 Tourism Impact Award.”