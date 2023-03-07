A man was killed Monday afternoon when he was thrown from the motorcycle he was riding, according to reports from the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson County.

The deadly wreck happened just after 2 p.m. Monday on Wiggins Road, approximately 5 miles north of Clinton, nearly a mile west of Keener Road. Timothy Todd Barefoot, 44, of Lee Allen Pope Lane, Dunn, was identified as the man involved in the single motorcycle collision.

According to reports from Trooper W.A. Davis, the investigation revealed that an un-registered 1992 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southwest on Wiggins Road when it ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch, ejecting the driver, Barefoot. The motorcycle and Barefoot came to rest on the shoulder, patrol reports stated.

Barefoot was killed at the scene. Patrol officials said he was not wearing a helmet.