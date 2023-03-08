Schools, YMCA collaboration in works

A lot of potential programs are on the horizon for Clinton City Schools, with their plans to collaborate with new partners the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina, Sampson County YMCA.

Key members from the Y were present at the CCS Board of Education meeting on Feb. 28, to present their partnership proposal to board. In it they gave introductions into the Y’s scope of services and went into detail about the many programs they plan to offer students.

“I’m excited to be here today and to tell you a little bit about who we are,” CEO of the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina, Dick Jones said. “Our YMCA has a long rich history in North Carolina, matter of fact, in 1857 we were the very first YMCA in North Carolina. It did not last continuously until 1887 and from 87 until today we’ve been operational for 136 years.”

That over a century of knowledge is now in Sampson County following the YMCA opening its newest branch back in June 2022 at the Sampson Regional’s former health and wellness facility. After being established for eight months now they’re finally expanding their programs into schools, one’s that were highlighted in their presentation.

As the largest provider of youth programming in the region, the Y will be working with CCS to deliver afterschool programming for elementary students across the county. The focus of these programs are on safety, health, social growth and academic enhancement.

The Y Afterschool program will serve Clinton City Schools students in grades PreK-5 during the 2023-2024 school year. During that time they’ll offer after school care until 6 p.m. and full-day care on most school holidays, teacher workdays, early release days and during summer break, at convenient sites across Sampson County.

Students will be placed into groups based upon grade level and Y Afterschool includes a healthy combination of homework/quiet activity time, sports and organized games, arts and crafts, songs and music. Along with that will be enrichment activities that include STEM projects, special art projects and fitness and dance programs.

Their presentation also included a sample of what a daily schedule consist of during Y Afterschool which breakdowns as such.

• 2:30-3 p.m. Sign-in and group time

• 3-3:30 p.m. Snack and activity stations

• 3:30-4 p.m. Outside time

• 4-4:30 p.m. Homework/quiet activity time

• 4:30-5:30 p.m. Activity stations/enrichment clubs

•5:30-6 p.m. Group games/activities

During each day of the program children will be offered a healthy snack and a minimum of 30 minutes for active outdoor play (weather permitting). The program also follows Healthy Eating and Physical Activity (HEPA) Standards, where they’ll teach children how to make healthy food choices and how to enjoy physical activity.

They’ve also applied to become a Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) sponsor, which will allow them to serve nutritious and free snacks at each afterschool site that qualifies based upon federal guidelines.

Naturally with all these program funding usually comes into play which was a factor Board Chair Dr. Linda Brunson inquired about. “What are the cost that will be associated with these different programs or are they free of charge,” she said.

Corey Maarschalk, executive director of Youth Services, shed light on that subject.

“These will be fee based programs but we’re still working through some of those particular details,” he said. “One thing that I do want to make known is that we do offer finical aid assistance. We offer that for all of programs, in Wilmington our typical fees start at $60 a week but I do anticipate that number will be lower here.”

Jones also added on a statement about the financial aid of their programs.

“In terms of financial assistance we historically have been giving families somewhere between $400,000 and $500,000 dollars a year,” he said. “If you work for me you know I do not want to hear — I can’t afford the Y — so all of our program and facility branch directors have the ability of adjusting fees to whatever it needs to be to make sure children and families have access to programs.”

