Home Features Community Rotary Club honors Peterson FeaturesCommunityLifestyleNews Rotary Club honors Peterson March 8, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Clinton-Sampson Rotary President Dr. Wesley Johnson, presents longtime member Billy Peterson with his latest Paul Harris pin, representing his continued financial commitment to Roatry International. Peterson is an eight-time Paul Harris Fellow. View Comments Clinton clear sky enter location 8.9 ° C 10.4 ° 7.1 ° 43 % 7.2kmh 0 % Wed 10 ° Thu 11 ° Fri 6 ° Sat 6 ° Sun 7 °