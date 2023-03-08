Chairman talks budget, says board ‘committed’ to employees

It was fitting that on the same night when Governor Roy Cooper gave his State of the State address, Jerol Kivett gave what amounted to a State of the County speech at the tail end of Monday night’s monthly Sampson County Board of Commissioners meeting. He talked of the impending budget process and a market study initiated to examine the salaries of all employees, which Kivett called “a top priority, contrary to social media’s constant barrage of misinformation.”

“As we begin March, we are now in the budget process,” Kivett, the county board’s chairman, opened. “It is important for everyone to understand our strengths as well as concerns as we move forward.”

Kivett noted a positive audit “that indicates sound fiscal policy and a reasonable fund balance.” However, that audit does not specifically address future cash flows, he stated.

“As we start our budget deliberations, we need to be mindful of our circumstances to ensure that our short-term decisions are consistent with both the short and long-term needs of the county,” Kivett continued. “First, our tax rate is one of the highest in the state. Without question, we will need additional revenue. To the extent possible, we need to look for alternative ways to increase revenue without significantly affecting the tax rate. This thought assumes that we will minimize increases in operating expenses.”

Kivett attested that we are living in “unprecedented times,” citing economical impacts in the wake of COVID that he felt would “affect every aspect of our lives for many years to come.”

“Inflation is at a 40-year high and at a magnitude never seen in our lifetime,” he stated, pointing out the “concerning” hikes on costs of electricity, gas and other utilities. “These costs are increasing for county government in the same manner that individual homeowners and businesses are facing. Like private business and residential homeowners, we have the same level of revenue shortages that must be resolved.”

“Our federal government’s concept of free spending and operating without a balanced budget is not a sound concept to govern. This is also not an option for local county governments, by law.”

According to Kivett, the projected tax base in Sampson County increased by approximately $10 million last year, but that increase was not enough to sustain the increased cost of operations. The board reduced the recommended budget by approximately $2.5 million. More than $1 million was cut by deferring deposits into a variety of reserve accounts, which Kivett attested are needed for the long-term maintenance of county facilities.

“We cannot defer these types of deposits on a regular basis,” the board chairman implored

For example, he said the county has been making investments in economic development — $2 million was recently spent to purchase land, and county officials have set out to save hundreds of thousands of dollars each year, ear-marked for such development purposes.

“This may cause questions in the short term,” said Kivett. “However, the board has a responsibility to plan as much as possible for the long term while considering our many short-term needs.”

Flat sales tax revenues are actually expected to increase, which Kivett noted was a positive, but he said that as the amount of federal funds injected into the system declines, it may prevent such projections of significant sales tax revenues in the future.

The board chairman also mentioned the prospect of Medicaid expansion.

An agreement was reached last week by North Carolina state legislators to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults through the Affordable Care Act. The deal likely won’t be voted on until later this month, but is expected to pass, Kivett said. North Carolina has been one of 11 states that has not adopted Medicaid expansion.

The federal government covers 90% of the cost of Medicaid recipients under expansion. Potentially, 600,000 people in North Carolina could receive the benefit — those who make too much to qualify for conventional Medicaid but not enough to receive heavily subsidized health insurance that the 2010 law provides.

“Even though the federal government is projected to cover the costs, we know from experience that eventually the state will have to share in the burden which always trickles down in the end to the county,” Kivett noted. “Our feasibility study predicts that our county will have considerable costs on top of our current annual budget of $6 million for this department alone. My fear, is that this expense will require tax increases.”

‘Committed’ to employees

In concluding his comments, Kivett called county employees “our most valuable resource,” and assured that steps continue to be taken to heed salary concerns in hopes of alleviating vacancies across departments.

“Much has been said about the financial challenges faced by our employees during the pandemic and during this period of high inflation,” the board chairman stated. “We are quite proud of what has been accomplished. In the last 18 months, all county employees have received approximately 15% increases in their salaries — 12.5% increase plus a 2.1% bonus — with Detention Officers receiving 20% — 17.5% plus 2.1% bonus.”

“At the same time, we recognize that many of our departments are facing significant vacancies, however, the available workforce is almost non-existent,” he continued. “The shortage of employees is not unique to Sampson County, but is prevalent nationwide. Many of the vacancy challenges can be attributed to our inability to keep up with market conditions for salaries. This is why the board has voted to complete the market study. The market study also demonstrates the board’s commitment to all employees.”

In November, the county board approved moving forward with the $50,000 comprehensive market study to evaluate employee salaries. That study is expected to be available by late spring or early summer.

“We are committed to meeting these needs and it has always been considered a top priority contrary to social media’s constant barrage of misinformation,” said Kivett.

A number of county departments are facing vacancies, including the Department of Social Services, Sheriff’s Office, Health Department, Emergency Services and others. No department head has been more vocal publicly about those vacancies than Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, whose Facebook page has been utilized to offer regular updates on staffing woes to his 10,000-strong following.

A post was made just last week that a deputy resigned to “go work for a higher wage at Clinton Police Department.” On Tuesday, Thornton said another deputy resigned in favor of a job at Mount Olive Police Department, also for a higher salary, according to the sheriff. Another detention officer resigned as well.

“Overall, the Sheriff’s Department is now 30 deputies and detention officers short,” the sheriff said last week (with the two vacancies, minus any hires, that would now be 32). “The problem, when it comes to hiring officers, is low, uncompetitive salaries compared to our neighboring counties.”

“Our wages aren’t competitive,” the sheriff stated. “Too few deputies and detention officers puts citizens and officers at risk.”

Thornton has taken to social media and other outlets to share his grievances with the county and fight for higher wages for deputies, while rallying residents to the cause, as part of an effort that began in earnest last summer. He highlighted the assault of a detention officer in February with being indicative of a staffing shortage.

“Safety of my staff and citizens is my concern and frankly, my responsibility,” said Thornton in a Feb. 17 post. “Without the proper resources to adequately and competitively maintain a full staff, I can’t provide that.”

Recently, the Sampson County Board of Education applied for and was awarded grant funding to increase the number of School Resource Officers for schools. The available funding would increase SROs from 10 to 17, assigning an SRO for every school building, county administration noted. The Sampson County Board of Commissioners approved accepting the funding.

Thornton has hired two retirees and three current deputies have agreed to transfer from their current jobs to be School Resource Officers, the sheriff said.

“Those transfers create three new vacancies in the Sheriff’s Office but, the good news is, we now have five new School Resource Officers protecting children,” the sheriff stated.

Thornton also pointed out that the Clinton Police Department advertised to hire a School Resource Officer for a starting salary of $44,154. “Under Sampson County Manager Ed Causey’s plan, the Sheriff’s Office pays a School Resource Officer $3,990 less for year one and $5,994 less thereafter,” the sheriff stated.

“Simply put, depending on entry level, the Clinton Police Department pays their officers $4,000-$6,000 more a year than the Sheriff’s Office,” Thornton stated.

In his comments on Monday, Kivett called for a “thoughtful and deliberate” approach in solving the problems that face the county.

He thanked Causey and the staff “for their tireless efforts in accommodating the wishes of the Board of Commissioners.”

“In the six-plus years that I have served on the board, I have found county management to be professional, open minded, and receptive to any and all of our recommendations,” Kivett remarked. “Another misconception is that this is the county manager’s budget; it is not … it is the budget that this board scrutinized, adjusted and approved after hours of deliberation.

“Everyone on this board is a product of Sampson County of which we are all proud. We serve as commissioners not for financial gain, but to offer our services to the county in which we grew up and love,” the board chairman stated. “We believe the long-term future for Sampson County will be quite positive if we work together to accomplish these goals. It will behoove us to move forward in a thoughtful and deliberate fashion.”

