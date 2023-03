Congratulations to Isabella Barefoot, 56th Miss Midway, who was crowned on March 4 at Midway High School. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship and will be promoting and advocating for adoption through her platform ‘Home is in the Heart.’ The Miss Midway Pageant’s other award winners include Ashley Scott, Congeniality; Regan Honeycutt, Audience Choice; Hollee Jackson, Sponsorship; and Lillie Kate Parker, 1st Runner-Up.