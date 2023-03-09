ROSEBORO — Mr. Charles Franklin “Pete” Pope, 89, of Roseboro went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at his daughter’s home.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with Rev. Deborah Rich and Rev. Tom Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 3 – 3:50 p.m. on Saturday at the Butler Funeral Home prior to the service. At other times the family will be at the home of Helen and David Pearsall, 6266 Bethany Drive, Stedman, NC.

Mr. Pope was a native of Sampson County, the son of Eurie and Lucille Hobbs Pope; He was preceded in death his parents; wife, Ida Mac Sessoms Pope; son, Johnny Mack Pope; brothers, James Pope, Ellis Pope, Clarence Pope, Samuel Pope; sisters, Eva Pope Fryer, Emma Lou Pope Wilson, Carolyn Jean Pope Davis; Janie Marie Pope and Edna Pope Royal. He retired after 30 years of service from DuBose Steel.

He is survived by his son, Thomas Pope and wife, Carolyn of Roseboro; his daughter, Helen Pope Pearsall and husband, David of Stedman; daughter-in-law, Tammy Pope of Georgia; six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and one step grandchild.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.