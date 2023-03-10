CLINTON — A man was charged Thursday in connection with a vehicle pursuit in northern Sampson County, according to a press release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

At 8:10 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Sampson County Criminal Interdiction Team observed a vehicle on Fayetteville Highway (U.S. 13) near Wrench Road, “driving dangerously close to a tractor trailer,” according to reports.

“When the deputy activated their emergency equipment to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to yield,” a press release stated.

The vehicle continued to travel on U.S. 13 toward Newton Grove, where the vehicle then turned onto U.S. 701 and then I-40 West, reports state. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and other agencies, the vehicle was safely brought to a stop at Exit 297 and the driver was taken into custody.

The driver, Drew Smith, 32, of 101 Carver Road, Jacksonville, was charged with following too closely, speeding, driving left of center, flee to elude arrest in a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked and reckless driving.

“The driver has a history of eluding law enforcement,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

According to the N.C. Department of Corrections, Smith has a string of drug convictions on his record out of multiple counties over the past decade, including in Wake and Brunswick. His most recent conviction was on a speeding to elude arrest offense out of Onslow in August 2021, stemming from a May 2019 incident, court records show.

As a result of the Thursday pursuit, the vehicle was seized under the North Carolina “Run and Done” law and impounded.

Smith was placed under $10,000 secured bond.