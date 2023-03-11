SCC plans to host its annual Career Fair combined with its Food Truck Rodeo again on March 29. Pictured are some of last year’s visiting employers.

CLINTON — Combining last year for the first time, on Wednesday, March 29, Sampson Community College (SCC) is once again hosting their joint, annual Spring Career Fair & Food Truck Rodeo. The community event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside and outside the Warren Student Center on campus.

Over the years, SCC has taken pleasure in hosting a number of career fairs to aid both students and community members in kickstarting and planning their next career moves. Top employers from across Sampson County come to meet and chat with attendees— providing information about various types of available, local job positions in N.C. The goal is to connect workers with local employers, potentially resulting in many new hires and employment opportunities.

During the event, the College also plans to host five local food trucks, serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on campus: Ezzell’s Somethin’ Good, Yummy Hibachi, Jimmy’s Cookin’ Shack, Wild Sunflower Pizza & More, and How Sweet It Is & More. A Brewed Awakening will serve coffee and snacks from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Emily Brown, director of Institutional & Student Success at SCC, and one of the leaders behind the event, anticipated, “Sampson Community College’s Student Success team is excited to be hosting the latest installment of annual career fairs. These fairs allow for students and community members alike to explore potential careers, meet with employers, and in some cases, leave the event with a job or interview lined up. We are proud to serve our greater community and student body in their pursuit for high-quality jobs and family-sustaining wages.”

Sampson CC encourages all community members, including students, to come be a part of the College’s 2023 Career Fair & Food Truck Rodeo on Wednesday, March 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Multiple employment opportunities await!

For more information about Sampson CC’s Career Services visit www.sampsoncc.edu/career-services