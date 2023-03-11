First, no two people are the same; thus, everyone’s definition of success differs. How do you define success in one’s life? Can it be described in one word or a dissertation? When people think about a successful life, they often think about money, social status, and power. Generally, women define success in terms of life balance and relationships, whereas men focus more on material success.

Proverbs 16:3 NIV tells us, “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and your plans will succeed.” Psalm 37:4-6 NIV says, “Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him, and he will do this: He will make your righteousness shine like the dawn, the justice of your cause like the noonday sun.”

To delight in the Lord is to know Him intimately. Knowledge of God’s great love for us will indeed give us delight. To commit ourselves to the Lord is to entrust Him with everything – our lives, jobs, families, and possessions. We must be willing to wait patiently for His plan to work in our lives.

“Rich and poor have this in common: The Lord is the Maker of them all.” Proverbs 22:2 NIV. It is profitable to remember this. Note that it doesn’t say Maker of both – it says Maker of them all. The assertion here is that God is the giver of all things to all people.

A simplified definition of success is the accomplishment of an aim or purpose. Throughout our lifetime, our goals and objectives refashion. You look forward to your first day of school as a young child. When my granddaughter Carla turned ten, she said, “Oh, Mamou! I am now in the double-digits!” She wasn’t nearly as excited when she became a teenager. Then life moves on, and you are sixteen with a driver’s license in hand. Then twenty-one, thirty, forty, fifty; retirement for some, and on and on.

As you look back over your decades, you recognize the evolution of your years. In the Apostle Paul’s first letter to the Corinthians, he gave strong encouragement. And these words are befitting to us today. “No temptation has seized you except what is common to man. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can stand up under it.” 1 Corinthians 10:13 NIV.

Wrong desires and temptations happen to everyone – don’t feel singled out. None of us are without trials. Others have resisted temptations giving proof that so can we. Search for like-minded Christians who can offer help in any time of need. Purposely turn from what is wrong. You will be successful!

How does one live a life of significance? All you have to do is share your resources. But what are they? They are referred to as your three T’s – time, talent, and treasure. You do not have to be a millionaire to share any of these.

Although it may sound contradictory, giving away your time will add meaning to your life. Creating memorable moments with your children, grandchildren, or other family members is a most precious gift. Providing a meal for someone incapacitated, having a conversation with a shut-in, or running errands for someone unable to do so are deeds that cannot be measured in dollars but are priceless to those on the receiving end.

Everyone has a talent specific to themselves. “For who makes you different from anyone else? What do you have that you did not receive.” 1 Corinthians 4:7a. The implication is that our abilities and skills

come from God. What is your talent? Patience, persuasion, organization, speaking, writing, singing, or something else? Whatever it may be, share your talent with others.

What may be an insignificant amount to you can be a fortune to someone in need. Most of us know or have known persons who have fallen on hard times — perhaps you have experienced such. Did you reach out to offer financial assistance?

Being significant infers that you matter and that your empowered choices can improve your life and those with whom you have contact. So, practice being generous with your three T’s. You will begin to recognize more joy in your life.

God measures success differently than the world does. Jesus said, “For he who is least among you all — he is the greatest.” It has absolutely nothing to do with wealth, influence, or skill. True success is when we have overcome the world, are saved, and know we will have an eternity in heaven.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author for two books.