Have you focused recently on the power of repentance as our world seems to be sinking in sin?

While focusing on sin in ‘all the other places’ as a familiar song speaks of ‘looking for love in all the wrong places, God stirs this message of repentance for All His Children to heed. John the Baptist came on the scene with sincere preaching and teaching in the early part of the 1st Century AD. His powerful sermons went, like wildfire, throughout the wilderness where he preached hard and heavy about sins being forgiven when people sincerely repented.

Mark 1: 4-5 shares the setting for John the Baptist’s place and platform of repentance… “John the Baptist appeared in the wilderness preaching a baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sins. And all the country of Judea was going out to him, and all the people of Jerusalem; and they were being baptized by him in the Jordan River, confessing their sins.”

Rome, like our world today, was sinking in sinful living and unbelievable moral corruption. The rulers of Rome and temple officials in Jerusalem did not heed the need to live by and honor the Word of God. Horrible happenings, little respect for God, and widespread wickedness was rampant. Yet, God was watching and in His perfect timing took His message to a desert dwelling, spirit filled, go getter who listened and obeyed the call to ‘go and tell’! Yes, the Lord looks to and fro for those who love Him passionately and serve Him faithfully.

The Word of God bypassed those in higher places who could have ‘if they would have’ humbled themselves and heard the calling to share God’s message of repentance. Our heavenly Father came to a locust-eating, came-hair-dressed prophet named John who preached in the wilderness. And oh, what a spirit filled but eccentric, peculiar, outlandish, and extraordinary preacher man John was! He got peoples’ attention!

Luke 3:2 tells us that the Word of God came to John. What message was this long bearded, old man who loved God to preach? Baptism of repentance and forgiveness of sins (Luke 3:3) rang out loud and clear wherever John the Baptist could find listening ears. Luke wasn’t saying we are saved by baptism as some might think. His focus was on repentance. God used John to call people to be baptized and show their repentance so their sins would be forgiven. Plain and simple: John the Baptist’s message was not to get baptized; it was to repent.

“Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” Matthew 3:2 We must remember that John was preaching before Jesus appeared on the scene — so to speak. John’s message was one of expectancy and anticipation. He was looking forward to the coming of Christ. He was saying to people in the first century what should be preached with passion in 2023…”Get ready. Get your hearts right. Repent. Jesus is about to appear.”

Next week, I will share the rest of the story about repentance and being ready to meet Jesus … morning, night, or noon! And whether we are ready or not … He is coming soon!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.