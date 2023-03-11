This warm weather definitely makes me want to sit in the sun with a refreshing drink and the wind in my hair. Try out this tasty beverage from our More in My Basket program. You’ll be dreaming you’re on the ocean in no time. Get help from More In My Basket with your SNAP benefits by calling toll-free 1-855-240-1451.

Pina Colada

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

· 1 cup cream of coconut

· ¾ cup pineapple juice

· 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

· 1 teaspoon molasses, optional

· 10 ounces frozen pineapple, chopped

· Maraschino cherries, to garnish

· Pineapple, to garnish, optional

Directions

1. In a blender, add cream of coconut, pineapple juice, lime juice, molasses, and frozen chopped pineapple.

2. Blend until completely smooth.

3. Transfer the mixture to a container with a lid. Freeze the mixture for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until it is partially frozen.

4. Return the mixture to the blender. Blend until it is smooth and creamy.

5. Serve immediately. Garnish with cherries, parasol picks, and a wedge of pineapple.

Find more recipes at morefood.org.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.