The Bible says in I Timothy 6:10, “For the love of money is the root of all evil…”

All of us know by now, there is a lot of evil in this world,and it can all be traced to a love of money. The drug dealers who cause so much evil in society, do so because of the love of money. The prostitutes, who sell their bodies, do so because of a love of money. The politicians, who are beholden to lobbyists and other organizations, other than their constituents, do so because of a love of money.

The religious community is no exception. Many Pastors are not preaching the word because of a love of money. Many Pastors are pastoring, not because they have been called by GOD, but because they have a love for money. Many pastors are agreeing with the world in their sermons, because of a love of money. Many church leaders, who supervise Pastors, allow Pastors who are actively living and practicing adultery, to stay in the pulpit because of the love of money.

In the same verse mentioned above, it says people covet money and they who do so, have erred from the faith. They have even pierced themselves with many sorrows. Some have even made their strive for money , as their goal(s) in life. They have not yet realized their goals will lead them to temptations, snares and many foolish and hurtful lust. They end up being drowned in destruction and perdition. according to I Timothy 6;9.

I Timothy 6:8 gives us a remedy to help us to refrain from a love of money. It simply says, if we have food and raiment, then we should be content. Our goal in life should not be money, but a strong and intimate relationship with Jesus Christ. This is how we can be truly happy and blessed!

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.