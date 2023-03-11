Inaugural group photo captures ‘magic’ moment

A look from the ground of more than 75 women who converged on the Milling Around art piece for this group shot to mark International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8.

Stephaine Graham was one of many local women business owners in Sampson County who helped put Wednesday’s event together. She gave a brief, uplifting speech during the event.

A beautiful show on unity among many amazing ladies of Sampson County was on full display Wednesday, March 8, for International Women’s Day.

To mark the occasion Sampson women were invited to join together for the first ever “Sampson Women’s Day” event which was held in Downtown Clinton at the Milling Around art piece. Business owners, police officers, government and community leaders, CEOs, mothers, daughters and so many from all walks of life attended to celebrate.

To commemorate the inaugural event, a giant group photo was taken by drone and the head count for that picture was more than 75 women.

As one of those business owners and an MC Stephaine Graham gave a small speech during the event. In it her words were inspired by their togetherness.

“When I was growing up in Clinton and living in Dogwood Circle, I had a dream, but I just didn’t know if the dream would ever come to fruition,” Graham said. “I would look at the ladies in the city, like the Patty Cherrys, and I would see them working out in the community. I’d look at them and say ‘You know what, I want to be like that when I grow up too.’”

“As I look out amongst all of you amazing women today, I smile,” Graham said. “I smile because I can see your strength, I can see your resilience and I can see your fire. Being a woman isn’t an easy job. There’s a lot of things that we do behind the scenes as women just to make sure that the house is ran properly, the business is running properly and that it looks effortless.”

Her speech continued, shifting to words of gratitude and encouraging those in attendance to stand firm in the unity they were displaying.

“Anywhere there’s a woman, there is magic,” she continued. “There is no blueprint to being the perfect woman, the perfect mother or being a strong woman. We are standing today in unity; that is the purpose of why we are here. We are standing together as the women of Clinton, of Sampson County, saying, ‘hey, we are doing this and making our city great together.’”

“So as we gather here today, we are thankful, we are celebrating and we are empowering each and every one of us to keep going every single day,” she added. “So as we leave this event today, we’ll take our picture, but when we see each other out and about let’s smile and moreso over, let’s stand together like we’re about to with our picture.”

Mary Rose, Planning and Development Director of Clinton, was also present and played a vital role in making this event happen. She’d share her thoughts on what this event meant to her and the many women she serves.

“When Stephaine came to me with this idea and I said, yes, this is amazing idea,” Rose said. “There’s so many great things that are happening in Clinton and in downtown Clinton. And, I’ll be honest with you, a majority of our volunteers and committee members are women, many of whom I see here today.”

“We have all sorts of folks from all sorts of groups here and we’re just so excited about this.”

As her words continued, Rose shared an extra surprise tidbit about just how strong the presence of Sampson County women is within the community.

“One thing I would like to tell you is recently, we went around downtown and took some survey information,” Rose said. “We are proud to announce we have 45 women-owned businesses in downtown Clinton. I just want to continue to encourage you all that we need to stay strong, stay strong together and work together to make our community stronger, our downtown stronger and to support each other. So I just want to say again, I appreciate each one of you for coming out.”

After the event, Rose along Cherry, who Graham referenced in her speech, both took a moment to speak to the Independent about their first International Women’s Day event success.

”I’m really excited to see so many women attended and this is a first for Sampson County, International Women’s Day,” Cherry said.

“And it won’t be our last,” Rose added. “The one thing I would like to add to that is when we work together, we can accomplish so much. I use the hashtag ‘partnerships make things happen’ on our downtown post and I believe in that. Partnerships are working together to make good things happen for everyone, not just one partner. I think it’s why this came together so well because we did that today.”

”We really did, we work so well together and that’s what it’s all about,” Cherry concurred. “If we always try to do things on our own, it will not work. Together, however, working as a team, we can accomplish so much more.”

“This is something that we’ve wanted for a long time and I guess the good Lord had this time set for us,” Cherry said. “We’ve been told that we can’t rush Him and that He works it out on his time. I’m a firm believer in that and He worked it out for us today.”

Rose also sent out an invitation to the many women that came for the event and those who didn’t, reaching out for them to gather again for another upcoming day of unity and women empowerment.

“I want to challenge you on Saturday, April 8, I would like to see the same 65 to 70-plus women here to come out to our Easter Bonnet Parade,” Rose said. “So go home, find your favorite Easter hat or bonnet or whatever and pull it out of the closet and come on down to meet right here again at 10 a.m. We’ve got a lot of other good activities going on that day and Miss Patty Cherry is gonna be the grand marshal of our Easter Bonnet Parade.”

