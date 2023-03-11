Proposal on table to rename roads, re-number addresses along N.C. 24

More than 200 addresses in Sampson County will need to change now that the dust has cleared from years of construction along N.C. 24, county officials said.

A proposal is on the table to rename roads and re-number addresses along the N.C. 24 corridor in Sampson, a move that local officials said is necessary to ensure efficient emergency response after construction in recent years fragmented roads and reconfigured communities. The proposal will affect nine different roads and 223 addresses in the central and western part of the county.

The rebuilding of N.C. 24 by the North Carolina Department of Transportation extended from Cumberland County to Clinton, bypassing Autryville and Roseboro in the process.

“As a result, some roads have been split in two, some roads remain unnamed, and some addresses do not conform to the county’s ordinance and the National Emergency Numbering Association (NENA) guidelines,” a statement this week from the County of Sampson read. “For the past six months, the county’s Road Naming Committee and the County Addressing Coordinator have been working diligently to identify each road and address that has been impacted.”

According to Jessie Matthews, Sampson EMS Department GIS/911 Addressing coordinator, targeted addresses were those where there was road name duplication, no road name assigned an address that didn’t conform to assignment standards.

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 3, at its regular monthly meeting to hear the renaming recommendations. That meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the County Auditorium, located at 437 Rowan Road, Clinton.

A summary of changes, along with maps and all of the proposed address changes in detail, is available for the public to review and is posted on the county’s website (www.sampsonnc.com). A list of the impacted roads is included in the related box in today’s edition.

Addresses impacted include those on Roseboro Highway, Autry Highway, Dunn Road and Stage Coach Lane.

Matthews said the county’s Road Naming Committee has attempted to recommend as few changes as possible to minimize the impact on the residents.

“However, some roads will have to be re-named, and some houses and buildings will need to be re-numbered,” she stated. “We understand that this may be inconvenient, but the main priority is for emergency responders to locate and reach residents in a timely and efficient manner in the event of an emergency.

“Due to the construction, some sections of the road have been rerouted,” Matthews said previously. “Previous sections of the highway have been segmented from the new route, and other sections have been newly created. Because of these changes, the impacted sections no longer comply with the standards required by the 911 System.”

County officials said that some addresses will be changed despite being on sections listed as retaining their old addresses. These changes are a result of new driveways that connect the residence or business to a different road.

Residents who may be impacted by the proposed changes are encouraged to review the proposal and all of the maps and associated documents. Along with a press release, the county has provided a summary of the proposed change, all of the proposed address changes in detail, as well as current and proposed maps, all at www.sampsonnc.com.

If the recommendations are approved by commissioners, Sampson County Emergency Services encourages those who are impacted to ensure their house or business numbers are updated and clearly visible from the roadway for all emergency responders. They are also urged to notify all businesses and delivery services of their new address to allow for proper and timely delivery of mail and packages. Sampson County will notify the respective U.S. Post Offices of the address changes.

“Following approval, we will begin to push the changes into the 911 system,” said Matthews. “Therefore, we ask that the public make the necessary changes as soon as practical. The county does have an Address Display Ordinance, which can be found on the county website. These changes will be sent to the Post Office, so that the public can receive their mail at their newly-assigned addresses.”

For residents who are not impacted by any proposed change, county officials said this was a “good opportunity” to check on their house number to ensure it is visible, not blocked, and the numbers have not faded over time.

“We also hope people will understand the importance of posting their number so first responders can find them in the event of an emergency,” said Matthews. “Clearly visible numbers, both during the day and at night, on the roadway and on the structure, can help save time for first responders to locate addresses in the event of an emergency.”

County officials first broached the road naming and re-addressing subject at a December 2022 board meeting when then-assistant county manager Susan Holder gave a brief update on recommendations that would be forthcoming in the months ahead.

She called the situation “quite a big deal.”

“The construction of Highway 24 resulted in a lot of sections of the road being rerouted; it segmented certain segments of the highway from other segments, it created new road segments, so there are a lot of roads now that don’t meet our 911 ordinance standards,” Holder said at the time. “And these are going to have to be renamed, much to our chagrin.”

“The (Road Naming) Committee does appreciates the impact this is going to have to our citizens, therefore we are endeavoring to keep the public notified,” said Holder, who pointed out Emergency Services director Richard Sauer and Matthews.

“She has done the yeoman’s share of the work on this,” Holder stated of Matthews. “They have endeavored to already have conversations with the municipalities that these roads touch.”

As of right now, Matthews said there are no public meetings scheduled for after the hearing, but she urged anyone to ask questions.

Those with questions are asked to contact Sampson County Emergency Services 911 Addressing at [email protected] or call 910-592-8996.

