Annual plant sale coming soon

Another look at some of the growing plants that’ll be in bloom come the start of the Spring Plant Sale.

Master Gardeners Susan Williams, left, and Ann Butler tend to some the growing plants for the Spring Plant Sale. These and much more will be up for purchase during the sale, set to extend from March 29 through April 28.

Pink, white and red azaleas are just a few of many plants awaiting at the 2023 Spring Plant Sale.

These little potted plants that included Cosmos and more will be given out to children at the upcoming 2023 Bloomfest in Roseboro.

This bed of yet-to-grow flowers will be used for teaching on container gardening variety types by the Master Gardeners.

It’s getting close to that time of year again as the 2023 Spring Plant Sale by the Sampson Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners is fast approaching.

The Spring Sale is set to kick off on March 29 and will run up until April 28 at the Extension office on 55 Agriculture Place in Clinton. Days to shop include every Wednesday to Friday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year’s lineup features another wide assortment of plants. Geraniums, petunias, herbs, American azaleas, supertunias and more are waiting for shoppers.

While the Spring Plant Sale will go on as usual, the Master Gardeners have a few new surprises lined up this time around.

“We’re doing something we haven’t done before this year,” Ann Butler said. “We’re having a special two-day sale for our azaleas and our woody ornamentals like hydrangea and weeping willows. We’re having it this coming Saturday and the next Saturday, which is the 18th and the 25th. It’ll run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.”

“We’ve got a lot of azaleas that are blooming now and we want people to be able to come out and take advantage of them while they’re pretty and while they can see what they’re buying,” she said. “We’ve got early bloomers, and then we got others that bloom late for when we start our regular plant sale. So it seemed like it make sense to have two sales.”

Fellow Master Gardener Susan Williams chimed in as well to talk more on what’s to come this year.

“The greenhouse is full of Petunias, Geraniums and so much that is only showing green right now but within a couple of weeks, they’ll be in bloom,” Williams added. “Plus We’ve also got herbs that were growing this year to add to it.”

“Also, we always have some member grown plants and things that people have propagated at home and bring in for sale, so there’s always a few surprises,”she said. “The Coleus are something that we haven’t had before and we’ve got lots of ferns that are member propagated. So we’ve got a really nice mixture of things that we thought people will like.”

Those weren’t the only surprises either as Butler said they’ll be teaching classes on container gardening while the Spring Sale is going on.

“Another thing that we’re going to do that we haven’t done is holding special mini classes on container gardening,” Butler said. “We’re doing this so that people, rather they want to have potted plants or want to use something like a wheelbarrow, they can use whichever they want for container gardening.”

“That said, we’re going to work with them to teach about the things they’ll need,” she continued. “We’ll teach them about what kind of soil they need. If they want have it in a sunny spot, shaded spot or partially shaded spot. What kind of plants are going to be most appropriate for them and give them some ideas about different kinds of containers they can use that may not be traditional.”

Williams added on to what Butler said and also shared the details of when the classes will take place.

“Another neat tidbit is that those containers might grow not only flowering plants but vegetables as well,” she said. “A lot of people who have limited space but do you have space on their patio or maybe their backyard can grow three or four types of vegetables in the same container.”

“That said, the container class will be on the first and eight of April which are two Saturdays and it will be at the same time as the plant sale 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.”

To those interested in the Spring Plant Sale this year Butler and Williams wanted to share this in their final remarks.

“We’ve got great plants that have been well taken care for great prices,” Butler said. “It’s a good opportunity to come out and see the park and see what we’ve worked on over the past year. And, to see what we’ve taken a lot of time to work on and grow to make available to our friends and neighbors.”

“We’ll be happy to work with people to pick the right plant for the right spot,” Williams added. “Whether it’s sunny, shady or some of both, we will be happy to work with them to find something that is the right size and has the right light requirements to beautify their yard.”

Williams also mentioned that their pollinator gardens are coming along nicely and they’ll be available to visit during the sale.

For more information on the Spring Plant Sale, call the Extension office at 910-592-7161 and ask for a Master Gardener.

