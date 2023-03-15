The Clinton Garden Club met last week. Pictured, from left, are: Debra Ryan, Lila Maxwell, and Camille Dunn who are the coordinators of the ‘Show and Tell’ part of each meeting when members are invited to bring in and tell about flower and plant specimens from their yard/home. This not only adds to the beauty of the meeting, said Garden Club representatives, but creates a lot of discussion and information about some new and unusual plants. It is always a great learning experience for the entire group, gardeners said.