‘Itty Bitty’ league, adult futsal part of offerings

CLINTON — The Sampson County YMCA is launching youth and adult soccer programs for the greater Sampson County community this spring. Programs will include an Itty Bitty Soccer League for ages 2-3 years, a Youth Recreational Soccer League for ages 4-8 years, and an Adult Futsal League for ages 15+ years.

“Everyone is invited to come play! All of our soccer programs emphasize the value of teamwork and good sportsmanship. These are recreational leagues designed to bring people together to have fun,” explains Jamie Smith, Youth Services and Sports Programming Director for the Sampson County YMCA.

The Y’s Itty Bitty Soccer League is designed to introduce preschoolers to the world of youth sports. The goals of the program are to teach children teamwork, hand-eye coordination, listening and social skills as well as the basic skills of soccer. The Itty Bitty Soccer League will meet once a week for 8 weeks at Sunset Avenue Elementary’s Lower Field in Clinton, NC. The spring season will run April 3rd through May 27th. The program costs $60 for Y Members, and $80 for community members.

The Y’s Youth Recreational Soccer League is a coed league for players ages 4-8 years old. Practices and games will take place at Sunset Avenue Elementary’s Lower Field in Clinton, NC. The cost to play ranges from $70-$100 based on division. Y members get a $20 discount and scholarships are available.

The YMCA’s Adult Pick-Up Futsal League will start May 1, 2023 and will be played 4v4 on a full indoor court with round robin games. Two 20-minute games will be played per session, including a 5-minute halftime break. Pre-registration is required, but you can register either as an individual or with a team.

“This spring season is just the beginning of what we expect to offer the Sampson County community. We look forward to launching additional sports leagues and summer camp programs for kids, teens and families to enjoy in the coming months,” explains Jared Barrier, executive director of the Sampson County YMCA.

For more information on the YMCA’s soccer programs or to register online, visit www.ymcasenc.org/soccer