There have been countless attempts throughout the last several decades to depict what a defender is to the public. The Bodyguard with Whitney Houston and Kevin Kostner quickly comes to mind. Frank Farmer (Kevin Costner), a former Secret Service agent, takes on the job of bodyguard to a singing superstar Rachel Marron (Whitney Houston).

Then there is the made-for-TV series The Guardian, starring Simon Baker, Alan Rosenberg, Raphael Sbarge, and Dabney Coleman. It’s the story of the young, clever, and ambitious corporate lawyer, Nick Fallin (Simon Baker), sentenced to 1500 hours of community service as a guardian ad litem for troubled children.

And then, there is The Lord’s Prayer which I learned by rote from the King James Version of the Bible when I was a mere child. Most anyone my age (born in the 1940s) can quote these verses verbatim. “Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed by thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil; For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen.” These are Jesus’ Words recorded in St. Matthew 6:9-13 KJV.

A guardian is a defender, protector, or keeper. Read Psalm 23 KJV: “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.”

Most all commentaries point to this as “the model prayer” as the way Jesus taught His disciples to pray. Remember: we are His disciples, and The Lord’s Prayer is like a shroud covering us from head to toe. It is a blanket of protection – our guardianship from above.

Some years ago, my husband, Keith, and I volunteered as guardians ad litem for our court district. At the time, this was considered NC’s 1st Congressional District, although recently, it has been revamped (re-mapped). This area encompassed six counties: Gates, Chowan, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Currituck, and Camden, here in Northeastern North Carolina. Land maps show this is a vast area of many square miles.

We were the guardians or the voice for abused and neglected children to which the courts assigned us. We were trained to serve abused and neglected children by advocating for their best interests in court. We conducted independent investigations to determine the facts, needs of the child, and the resources appropriate to meet the needs of these children.

One of the early guardianship cases in the Bible is that of Pharaoh’s daughter and the babe, Moses. The mother hid Moses in a papyrus basket (coated with tar and pitch to make it waterproof) in the reeds along the bank of the Nile. Pharaoh’s earlier decree was that every son born would be cast into the river and every daughter allowed to live. And his sister, Mirium, stood watch.

You know the rest of the story: Moses was discovered by Pharaoh’s daughter. Quickly, Miriam offered the baby’s mother as a nursemaid, wherein she took on the role of guardian. “When the child grew older, she took him to Pharaoh’s daughter, and he became her son. She named him Moses, saying, ‘I drew him out of the water.’” Exodus 4:10 NIV.

An anecdote to the Moses story is this. I did not own a clothes dryer when my two daughters were two and five. Thus, all laundry was piled into the old oblong wicker basket for transport, then hung on the clothesline to dry. I heard the two laughing and playing outside from the kitchen window when suddenly, all became extremely quiet. I ran out, calling them by name: “Michele!? Andrea!?” repeatedly.

I looked toward the end of the driveway and located their presence. They were just steps away from the farm pond across the street! I sprinted to them, visibly shaken, and asked Michele what she was doing with her baby sister. “She’s Moses,” Michele said proudly, pointing to Andrea sitting on a towel in the wicker basket. “I am putting her in the bulrushes to save her from the evil king!” That was one Sunday School lesson that was taken literally!

Over time, that role with the two little girls was reversed, as Andrea, the youngest, became the guardian of Michele, the oldest, as she entered hospice care at the end of her life.

Guardian Angels are the topic of another commentary but hear this: “For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways.” Psalm91:11 NIV.

