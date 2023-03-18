John the Baptist preached messages of repentance and people responded by being baptized in water. Way back in the Old Testament, baptism was simply saying “I understand and believe the message John is preaching.”

Today’s message isn’t about looking to the coming of Christ; instead, we are looking back at the Christ who has already come. We trust and obey – for there’s no other way to be happy in Jesus than to trust and obey. Greatest of all, we love and trust in what Jesus did two thousand years ago for forgiveness of our sins and spend our lives living out loud in love with Him.

Let us embrace what John did in the first century AD for many, what he did for Jesus, and what we can do today … accept Jesus into our hearts and be baptized. Christian baptism shows our love and commitment to Christ. Jesus Christ our Savior who died and was buried and rose again on the third day, so we who trust in Him will die, be buried, and be raised up to live with Him forever.

John’s message was ‘Roll out the red carpet. The King is coming. Get ready for Him.”

Today, we share a different message as we point people back to Christ, embrace John’s teaching that will never grow old and should be present anytime you and I (and any of His children) share the good news of Jesus Christ. John preached in perilous times and was accused of being harsh. Luke 3:7 shares his passion for Christ and disgust with Pharisees and Sadducees.

“You brood of vipers, who warned you to flee from the wrath to come?” Wow, can you imagine what was brewing in the atmosphere? Matthew 3:7 sheds light on John’s strong words. “When he saw many of the Pharisees and Sadducees coming for baptism, he said the them, ‘You brood of vipers, who warned you to flee from the wrath to come?”

What was actually going on was a national revival with people listening to John’s messages and seeking to get their hearts ready. SO, they lined up to get baptized. Can you imagine seeing people actually lining up to be baptized? However, John knew the Pharisees and Sadducees came to be baptized so people wouldn’t think they were unspiritual. He knew there was no real change in their hearts and they would say, “We don’t need any change of heart. We are right with God. After all, our father is Abraham.”

They thought all they had to have was right physical heritage. Our good, good Father God is not interested in our physical relationship…He is interested in our spiritual relationship. John saw what they were doing and began preachings, “Therefore bear fruits in keeping with repentance, and do not begin to say to yourselves, ‘We have Abraham for our father, ‘ for I say to you that fro these stones God is able to raise up children to Abraham.” Luke 3: 7-8

Oh, to be touched by the Master’s call, to humble ourselves in loving service, baptism, and being our best for Thee. What a sight that would be on nightly news and continuous reruns for All God’s children — across His creation — to see!

We, at Tim’s Gift, are excited to share good news with you about “Rise Up – Repent & Reignite”, the 12th annual Rise Up Revival (event), to be held at Hubb’s Farm on Sunday, April 30, from 4-7 p.m. The main message each year has been to RISE UP and be all God has called us to be.

Every year we included an R word after Rise Up that reflected messages reflecting signs of the times. Through the years, Rise Up has stressed the importance of: Renewing, Refocusing, Reaching Out, Refueling, Recharging, Recounting,

When 2023 rolled around, it seemed God’s silence could mean it was time to stop the local Rise Up Revival events. Signs, such as busyness — can’t work it in, packed agendas, no youth group or lack of attendance — came from youth leaders and pastors across our city and county.

God seemed to be silent too. Since Rise Up Conferences began in 2011, God has nudged our hearts and sent signs to confirm what each Rise Up should be to share timely messages and give glory to Thee.

After Jennifer and I listened to Robert Morris’ message on Repentance near the end of January, (not knowing the other had heard it at home), we remarked about it one day at work. Our hearts were in sync with the sweet nudging of our Best Friend and GPS — the Holy Spirit; we knew it was a sure sign that Rise Up 2023 would be focused on Repenting and going a further step to Reigniting our faith and love for the Lord and others.

Rise Up — Repent & Reignite 2023 will be on April 30 at Hubb’s Farm on Hwy 421, from 4-7 p.m. Plans will soon be shared. Youth and Adults are invited to this free event, a means to give back and thank our community for giving to Tim’s Gift so generously and lovingly. We are humbled to be “a footprint of God’s Grace” and give “help and hope” to His children in need.

Stay tuned for details of Rise Up — Repent & and Reignite and mark your calendars to join us for a time of Christian fellowship, fun, divine fuel, food by Shed Heads and Jerry Hood. Clinton Community Church Praise Team, The Vine with HCA students praise team, and New Bethel Quartet will provide music. In closing, we will gather around a bonfire to unify in Christian love to burn our sins and reignite for HIM!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.