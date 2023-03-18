Fundraising event Sunday, as building renovation continues

Highways & Hedges was out on Thursday distributing produce to those who need it. The outreach now has a physical location, one that is being renovated to accommodate the ministry for years to come.

Onions were just some of what was given as part of Thursday’s distribution, with broccoli, sweet potatoes, carrots and plenty of other produce packed into waiting vehicles.

An outreach ministry that took root in the community two decades ago is still going strong — and it now has a home, one that volunteers want to see renovated.

The outreach, called Highways & Hedges, is a food bank and community outreach center that has set up shop in a building that representatives described as the old Dr. Pepper plant across McKoy Street from Royal-Hall Funeral Home. Work has already been happening at the site, even as the outreach continues, and local volunteers are seeking funds to offset the cost of that work.

“We are raising funds because we’re finally going to be able to have the building renovated,” said Wanda Corbett, who is part of the outreach. “It is our desire, and our dream and our prayer to bring the mission inside.”

An event is happening Sunday for that purpose.

Luther Barnes will perform at the Sampson Agri-Expo Center in Clinton, an event that will raise funds for Highways & Hedges. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are being sold at the door. Corbett conceded it was a bit last minute — a necessary occurrence to get Barnes amid his schedule — but word is quickly spreading about the event.

The mission draws its name from the Gospel of Luke, 14:23, which reads: “And the Lord said unto the servant, Go out into the highways and hedges, and compel them to come in, that my house may be filled…”

“There are no big I’s or little you’s,” said Corbett. “All of us as human beings are in this together.”

To that end, volunteers were distributing food distribution on Thursday near the intersection of U.S. 701 Business and Beaman Street, as cars lined up in two queues flanking boxes upon boxes that volunteers unloaded in favor of loading down vehicle upon vehicle with fresh produce, canned goods and other supplies.

The outreach began back in 2003 in what was then an empty Roses parking lot in Clinton, before Roses, Tropicana, the Bee Hive or anything else was located there. It was a vacant lot and hundreds showed up. It was a food distribution service out of St. Stephens in Turkey, the combined effort of many churches. It still is a joint effort of many, said Corbett, and over the years, the food distribution has spawned local pantries that saw their beginnings with the St. Stephens mission.

The goal has remained the same through the years — serving others.

“We remained constant and consistent, through COVID and everything, and it is our plan now to bring it indoors and out of the elements,” said Corbett. “It’s always been our desire to be a standalone entity. We were always looking for our own place.”

They have made a significant amount of headway toward that goal in recent years.

“We began the transaction for the building over the last couple years,” said Corbett, who noted that work on the facade is already underway to rehabilitate and upfit the structure as the headquarters for the ministry. A roof remains a big need for what has long been a vacant structure.

“She needs her dress put on, but she’s got good bones,” Corbett said with a laugh of the building.

The new structure has the interior and exterior space to load and unload produce and supplies, and has room inside for storage and shelving, as well as refrigeration space.

“We’re getting there,” said Corbett, “or we will be getting there.”

