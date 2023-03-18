The Clinton Kiwanis Club is a sponsor of the Clinton Recreation and Parks’ Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, which is set for Saturday, April 8. Here, Recreation Manager Garrett Bryant, left, receives the sponsorship check from Kiwanis President Daniel Ruggles. The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Bellamy Center. Registration is required. Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for children and free for children 3 and under. There will be pancakes, music, games, photos with the Easter Bunny and more. For more information, contact the Bellamy Center at 910-299-4906.