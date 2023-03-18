New Roseboro hotspot offers drinking ‘excellence’

Beautiful glasses, gorgeous drinks and more await those that decide to stop at Vinny’s in Roseboro for a drink where inside you’ll find Donna Reedy’s one-of-a-kind high-end bar, The Reedy Mark.

A small assortment of the many liquors available at The Reedy Mark, which largely come from within North Carolina.

One of the many delicious drinks one can get at The Reedy Mark along with some of Donna Reedy’s homemade bar cakes.

Pictured is The Reedy Mark owner Donna Reedy and Rodney Stewart, the person she calls her better half, who helps her with the bar whenever he can.

If you’ve ever swung by Downtown Roseboro in the evening and noticed the streets were packed, chances are the crowd is gathered visiting Donna Reedy at her recently opened bar, The Reedy Mark.

The new hotspot is located inside the already popular Vinny’s at 103 West Roseboro St., but is its very own separate establishment, handling all the drinking needs of their patrons while Vinny’s handles the food. The Reedy Mark’s shelves are stacked with only the finest liquors, syrups and purées, all of which are produced right here in North Carolina.

Reedy’s been running the business with great success since its opening back on Dec. 6, 2022, which has been a dream come true after retiring as nurse.

“I was nurse for 30 years before I finally decided to retire,” Reedy said. “With my father dying in August and my mother dying in October, it knew it was time. My father had a lengthy illness but my mother, it was pretty unexpected. I was already considering retiring after my dad passed away, but once he passed away I just thought to myself that I’d been a nurse for a long, long time and it was time to retire.”

It was during that time while she was idling through retirement that the opportunity for another job came open, which eventually led to The Reedy Mark.

“So after I went ahead and retired back in September, at the time I had been doing some managing for Earl and Jerry’s,” she said. “So basically, I just walked in Vinny’s one day and one of the owners, Clark Honeycutt, says, ‘Hey, are you Donna Reedy?’ After I said yeah he asked me do I want a job.”

“I’ve bartended off and on for 30 years or more — it’s always been a thing for me and I’ve always loved it,” she continued. “So I started working for him part time, as if I really needed extra hours to work having been a nurse. Believe me, I put in plenty. But, I just decided that I want to do this, it was my fun and happy place, plus I enjoy it.”

While she was enjoying the work, the slow day-to-day of retirement wasn’t exactly what Reedy was expecting it to be. With a desire for wanting to do more, The Reedy Mark came into being — and she wouldn’t want it any other place than Roseboro.

“After my mom passed away, I started thinking even though I was working with Earl and Jerry’s, I needed something more to do,” she said. “I thought that retirement would be fun but for me it really was not.”

“So I told Clark that I was thinking about opening my own bar and he said, well, let’s talk about this,” Reedy said. “So with that, it just sort of came about that there was plenty of room at Vinny’s and I love Roseboro. It’s got so much potential, so much history and it’s just a beautiful town. The community, the people, I’m just in total love with the whole place and I want to be a part of this.”

“I talked with Clark and we worked out a deal where I would rent this space from them, but run it as a totally separate business,” Reedy said. “I went in and built the bar to my specifications and it’s turned into a great thing. It’s been great for both us as we’ve helped bring each other more business and it’s been a great joint effort to get people into downtown Roseboro.”

The name of her bar, The Reedy Mark, also has its own history, one that is rooted and tied into her family which she loves dearly.

“The name actually has a lot of history behind it,” she said. “My last name obviously is Reedy, but Mark is also my sister’s last name, who’s one of my favorite people in the world. My family’s also Catholic and my father actually joined the Monastery at one time and had to choose the name of a disciple and he chose Mark. It’s also my uncle’s middle name so it’s got a lot going for it. So that’s kind of how the name came about.”

Since the bar opened, Reedy has done well, success she says that comes partially from the high-end product she’s come to be known for selling.

”It has been very lucrative so I have done very well and it’s been absolutely amazing,” she said. “Customers don’t just from Roseboro; we have people coming all the way from Raleigh and Fuquay. I think part of the reason for that is I sell only high-end spirits and I don’t carry any house liquors or what they call wells. I don’t sell any of that, all of mine are high end. I honestly think I’ve got the best liquor selection in Sampson County. I would even say it’s better than what’s in probably all the surrounding counties.”

Reedy equally tied in her advocacy for shopping and using local products from right here is North Carolina as something that adds to her popularity.

“We have 41 different bottled and cans beers, we have four taps and two of them have our standards on them and the other two I trade out for different IPAs,” she said.

“Another big thing is that I support local very much,” Reedy continued. “I bought as much as I could from the local business — James Trading Company — when we were building the bar. My bitters came out Fuquay and there are several distilleries in North Carolina I use, one being Weldon Mills; I’m carrying most of their products. There’s also Muddy River out of Belmont, NC. I also use End of Days out of Wilmington. Right now I’ve got two breweries that I use, Dirtbag Ales and Bright Light Brewing Company, one being in Hope Mills and the other in Fayetteville. We use fresh products as much as possible, even the things like the lemons and blueberries we use to garnish our drinks or the tomatoes we use are local.”

”It’s really amazing though just to think about how much of that revenue stays in North Carolina by supporting local products,” she added. “Plus when you consider since December when I opened, I’ve spent about $30,000 at the local ABC store. So that speaks volumes too because, again, that’s revenue that staying right here in North Carolina.”

It’s no exaggeration to say that The Reedy Mark’s selection has something for everybody. Liquor isn’t the only thing that’s available either as they’ve also got coffee, vitamin-infused waters and more all of which can be served out their local antique bottles. Reedy even has her own special house made bar cakes that she makes as an extra thank you to her customers. If the drinks weren’t enough, they even provide live entertainment through events they try to hold twice a month.

While this could get overwhelming for some, in Reedy’s eyes this is the kind of standard she holds not only for the bar, but for herself in anything she does.

”That’s the key, you have to pay attention to detail and you have to make sure that your customers are satisfied,” she said. “You have to remember while you’re working with them, you’re making them your priority. Why, because, let’s be honest, they are the priority, without the customers I wouldn’t have a business.”

“I truly believe that, no matter what you go at, you need to sign your work with excellence,” Reedy stated. “I’ve done several lines of work over the years: my dad was a farmer, I’ve been a nurse and many other things. But regardless what you do you need to sign your work with excellence. It doesn’t matter if you are the CEO of the company or if you are the labor, you need to sign your work with excellence. That’s what I expect from my bartenders and that’s what I do as well and I think that’s one of the things that sets us apart.”

“I also want to mention Rodney Stewart, he’s truly been a Godsend,” she added. “He’s done some much for me and even comes to help me out at the bar when he can. We may not be married, but he is definitely my better half. All in all, this is just a great partnership between us and Vinny’s; we’ll continue to work together to bring more people to Roseboro.”

For any that wish to get a taste of what The Reedy Mark has to offer, you can get a sip on Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 to 9 p.m.

