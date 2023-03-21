Governor invites Sampson’s own to keynote address

Pictured, from left, are Commissioner Lethia Lee, Governor Roy Cooper and Russell Devane at the State of the State address. The two of them were special guests of Cooper’s, invited and honored thanks to their continued work in bringing fresh water to Ivanhoe.

Ivanhoe recently received much deserved recognition by Governor Roy Cooper for their ongoing and successful efforts in finally bringing water into the town.

On Monday, March 6, Cooper held the fourth North Carolina State of the State Address from the Capitol in Raleigh. In it, he touted the magnitude of the moment, one which he said has led to new historic opportunities in education, infrastructure, the economy and workforce.

Of those opportunities, one he was especially impressed with was the $13 million grant award that will bring the development of a new water system to the Ivanhoe area, something they’ve needed for more than 20 years. As such two representatives of Ivanhoe got to attend the address as special guests of Cooper’s — Russell Devane and Sampson County Commissioner Lethia Lee, who were both honored by the governor for what they’ve helped accomplish in Ivanhoe.

“This was a great honor — you wouldn’t believe all the texts and messages I got for representing Ivanhoe because this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing for us,” Devane said on attending the address. “A lot of folks say that this has never happened in this part of the county. For our governor of the state to be so interested in little old Ivanhoe, that’s a big deal.”

Currently, Ivanhoe does not have a water distribution system. This state grant investment, announced in August 2022, will provide Sampson County with $13,283,000 to design and construct a new public water supply system in the Ivanhoe area. The water supply system is projected to create 40 miles of new water lines, connect over 350 homes and includes the connection fees for each home.

When the grant was awarded, Cooper got wind of the milestone and paid a visit to Ivanhoe along with Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ). That success later led to Devane receiving the invite to attend the State of State Address, which he’d recount when speaking on how this all came to be.

“I’ll start from the beginning,” he said. “About 10 years ago, I started a petition personally myself visiting all the folks in the community of Ivanhoe because we had yet to get fresh water. I had just about everybody, minus a few, sign up for it and we’ve been working on this thing for those 10 years now.”

“Back in December, the governor got wind of it so he wanted to come down to pay our center a visit after what we accomplished with the $13 million grant,” Devane continued. “This was right after the president passed the new infrastructure bill. So he came down and he talked to all the folks in the community and I kind of led the way.”

After that visit, Devane was informed by Biser that the governor could not stop singing praises about the project everywhere he went.

“When the governor got back to Raleigh, talking to the DEQ, Secretary Miss Biser she informed me that ever since the governor left in December, he’s been talking about Ivanhoe,” he said. “He was very impressed of the work that we were doing. So on March 2, I got a call from the governor’s office and his governor’s clerk asked me, could I work it in my schedule to be one of the special guests for the governor’s State of the State Address.”

“When I heard that, I immediately told the clerk when it comes to the governor and my schedule, I’m on the governor’s schedule,” Devane added with a laugh.

Once Devane confirmed his attendance as a special guest, he was told he could bring a plus-one if he desired and for him the choice was easy.

“Since I was invited as a special guest, I had the privilege to bring a guest if I chose to and who did I pick, our newly-elected county commissioner Lethia Lee,” he said. “She has been working right alongside with me, probably even a little bit longer than I have. Ivanhoe is her district and, since she’s become a county commissioner, she’s only furthered that work in Ivanhoe.”

Lee mirrored Devane’s words, noting what an honor it was for them to finally be highlighted.

”I feel that it was a great honor for Ivanhoe to finally be recognized,” she said. “To finally be recognized after getting such a large grant to serve the people of this community, again, it’s just an honor. The biggest force that we had was the governor himself. He was so interested in Ivanhoe, and this district, getting that $13.2 million grant.”

She then gave words of gratitude expression how blessed she felt having all those around that came together as one to make this a reality.

”I’m just so grateful to him for helping push it forward, because I’m sure that if it had not been for some of his expertise it could’ve gone to someone else,” Lee said. “It was also thanks to the forceful, energetic people of Ivanhoe that voiced their opinions in some way. It was the leaders of the Ivanhoe community that really jumped in at this time to say we really need it and that makes a difference.”

“Getting up and fighting, demanding these outcomes, that’s not the way to go,” Lee added. “We stuck together in unity, we asked for it and I went to the commissioners about it. They agreed and that’s how it happened. I’m glad to be a part of this. It’s been 25 years in the making, but we’re finally making history in Ivanhoe and we couldn’t be more proud.”

