March is National Nutrition Month! Celebrate by making a recipe from eatright.org, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. This tuna salad was created by Registered Dietitian, Roberta Duyff. Popular in many seaside regions of Latin America, ceviche (pronounced seh-VEE-cheh) is enjoyed as a light lunch or appetizer — and is a flavorful way to put heart-healthy seafood on your menu. Traditionally prepared with very fresh raw fish that’s been “cooked” in the acid of lime juice, ceviche made with canned tuna is safe to eat. And, the tomatillos offer a unique citrus-like flavor to the palate. If you prefer, you can substitute tomatoes. Tip: Serve with crisp plantain chips, called chifles in South America.

Citrusy Tuna Salad

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

· 12 ounces albacore tuna, packed in water, drained

· 6 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided

· 3 tomatillos, husks removed, rinsed, diced (about ½ cup)

· ¾ cup diced red bell pepper

· ¼ cup diced onion

· 1 small jalapeño, seeds removed, minced

· ¼ cup minced fresh cilantro or parsley

· 1 teaspoon fresh oregano or ¼ teaspoon dry oregano

· 2 tablespoons olive oil

· Salt and pepper, to taste

· 1 avocado

· 6 Bibb lettuce leaves

· Lime wedges, for garnish

· Cilantro sprigs, for garnish

· 6 ounces plantain chips or tortilla chips

Directions

1. Cover tuna with 4 tablespoons lime juice in a medium bowl; toss gently with a fork to flake tuna.

2. Combine tomatillos, red pepper, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, oregano and olive oil in a separate bowl. Mix to blend ingredients. Add to tuna and toss gently.

3. Chill for about 30 minutes to blend the flavors.

4. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

5. Peel avocado, remove pit and cut into 6 slices. Brush avocado slices with remaining 2 tablespoons lime juice to prevent browning.

6. Arrange the tuna mixture with avocado slices in lettuce leaves (cups). Garnish with lime wedges and cilantro sprigs.

7. Serve with plantain chips or tortilla chips.

Cooking Notes

Tomatillos can be substituted with 1 small tomato, chopped.

Nutrition Information*

*with plantain chips

Calories: 340; Calories from fat: 180; Total fat: 21g; Saturated fat: 3; Trans fat: 0g; Cholesterol: 25mg; Sodium 85mg; Total carbohydrate: 24g; Dietary fiber: 5g; Sugars: 2g; Protein: 16g

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.