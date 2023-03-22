Programs aid women against cancer, heart disease

Breast Cancer in the United States is the most common cancer in women, no matter your race or ethnicity. It is also the most common cause of death from cancer among Hispanic women and the second most common cause of death from cancer among white, black, and Asian/Pacific Islander women.

In the U.S., 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. The most significant risk factors for breast cancer are being female and aging. About 95% of all breast cancers in the US occur in women 40 and older. Getting a mammogram can help reduce the number of deaths from breast cancer by 30 to 40% among women ages 40 to 70. Breast cancer can happen to anyone regardless of age, race, gender, or socioeconomic status. It was estimated in 2022, that approximately 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer would be diagnosed and approximately 43,250 would die due to breast cancer. Therefore, early detection is important in treating breast cancer. Early detection involves monthly breast self-exams and annual mammograms.

Cervical cancer was once the leading cause of cancer death for women in the U.S. However, in the past 40 years, the number of cases of cervical cancer and the number of deaths from cervical cancer have decreased significantly. This decline is the result of many women getting regular pap tests which can find cervical precancerous cells before it turns into cancer. Pap tests do not just detect cancer; they aid in cancer prevention by identifying any changes of the cervix at an early stage. The Pap test is recommended for most women between the ages of 21-65 and can be done in a doctor’s office or clinic. This cancer is a preventable cancer with early detection.

At Sampson County Health Department (SCHD), the Breast and Cervical Cancer Control and Prevention (BCCCP) program is available to women who are uninsured, underinsured, have a household income less than 250% of the federal poverty level, and are between the ages of 40-64 for breast screening services or between 21-64 for cervical cancer screenings. Through BCCCP, a woman may receive a free clinical breast exam, cervical cancer screening, a screening mammogram, and necessary follow-up if needed.

Sampson County Health Department, in conjunction with the NC BCCCP program, offers the NC WISEWOMAN program to eligible women residing in Sampson County. This program allows women to be screened for heart disease and other chronic illnesses. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in women in the U.S.

For more information regarding NC BCCCP or NC WISEWOMAN, contact Kaitlyn Mitchell, RN at 910-592-1131, ext. 4214.