Former ‘Idol’ semi-finalist to play Expo Center

The Sampson Arts Council and Sampson CenterStage Performing Arts Series is gearing up to host an upcoming concert. The artist headlining the show this time was one who graced the stage of American Idol, Charly Lowry.

Lowry will be in town with her band Charly Lowry & Friends on Tuesday, April 25, at the Sampson Expo Center, located on 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton.

Charly Lowry & Friends features four band members, Mark McKinney & Co., a duo consisting of Mark McKinney and Jonathan Locklear, as well as Aaron Locklear, who is the original drummer for Dark Water Rising. The foursome will play a combination of original songs and covers. As a group, they’ve been playing together for quite awhile and each hail from right here in North Carolina.

As for Lowry herself, she is a musical powerhouse from Pembroke, and is proud Indigenous woman belonging to the Lumbee/Tuscarora Tribes. She is passionate about raising awareness around issues that plague underdeveloped, underserved and marginalized communities.

Since her teenage years, Lowry has established a career as a professional singer-songwriter with her passion and voice. She may even be familiar to some from her success as a semi-finalist on American Idol, making Top 32 on Season 3 back in 2004. She hasn’t slowed down since then and maintains her close ties to her Native American roots, culture and music.

She even played at the Governor’s Mansion for a 2019 “Music at the Mansion” performance as part of the North Carolina Arts Council’s “Come Hear North Carolina” program. Her online live-streamed shows during the pandemic included an October 2020 “Songs of Peace and Justice” program presented by the city of Greensboro’s Public Library.

“I really hope people will come out to see the show,” Sampson Arts Council Executive Director Kara Donatelli said. “Charly is super talented and her friends that are coming with her have played together for many years. They’re all just super-talented musicians and each of them are from North Carolina. So, again, we just hope that people will come out and enjoy the show.”

“Being a semi-finalist on American Idol back in 2004 I just can’t say enough on how super talented she is,” Donatelli said. ” I remember seeing her on American Idol and just thinking, ‘oh wow, she’s from North Carolina and made it that far.’ I’ve wanted to bring her to Sampson County for years because I knew how talented she was. And so, like I said, I’m just hoping everybody will come out to support her and listen to some different music that they might not be used to listening to.”

Currently, Lowry is writing her first solo album, and she was inducted to the Recording Academy Class of 2021. Her newest band configuration, “CHARLY”, was selected to participate in “American Music Abroad,” curated by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Association of American Voices.

Tickets to see Charly Lowry & Friends can be purchased at the Sampson CenterStage Box Office inside the Expo Center. Tickets for the performance are $16 for adults and $12 for children under age 12. There are also group discounts of 10% on 10 or more tickets. THe box office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 910-592-7200 for more information.

Tickets can also be purchased online at www.etix.com. Search for Charly Lowry & Friends.

