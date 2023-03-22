Spring procession first for Clinton

The esteemed ladies of Sampson County are being invited to come show off their best bonnets and hats for the first-ever Easter Parade in downtown Clinton.

“We are certainly excited, this is the first time we have held an event like this in downtown celebrating Easter,” said Mary Rose, Planning/Main Street director.

The event that has her so excited is the upcoming Easter Bonnet Parade and Contest. As it sounds, on Saturday, April 8, a parade day full of fashion, fun and fellowship will be happening in downtown Clinton.

On that day starting at 9 a.m. Ol’ Lightin’ Rods Car Club will be riding down Main Street as part of the parade. Then at 10 a.m. all the fine women in their best bonnets or hats will strut around downtown for the Easter Bonnet Parade and Contest.

A contest that has a $100 prize waiting for the best bonnet or hat winner.

There will also be dining options available presented by Abigail’s Mini Pancakes, Gracie’s Grill, Hwy 55, Sharon’s Diner, Something Good Food Truck and Taqueria Romeros.

“Ol’ Lightnin Rods Car Club have been a great partner to the Clinton Main Street program over the years,” Rose said. “They have done a car show annually at our largest annual event the Square Fair for a very long time. So for us, we just thought they were the logical partner to reach out to for our first Easter Parade.”

“They’re going to start and line up down at the cross at the cemetery off Main Street,” she said. “Following that, they’re going to cruise into downtown and around the square starting at nine that morning.”

Rose went on to talk more about the bonnet contest, how it works and where it’ll take place.

“At 9:45 a.m. we will start rallying everybody for the walk around for the Easter Bonnet Parade with their hats on and everything,” she said. “We’ll gather at the Milling Around Art Piece piece and then, promptly at 10 a.m., we’re gonna strike up the music for that old song about the Easter bonnet.”

“We’re then gonna walk up Connestee Street over to Vance Street around the square then back to the art piece.”

Grand Marshal for the parade will be none other than one of the most iconic hat wearer in all of Sampson County — Patty Cherry.

”Miss Patty Cherry is going to be our parade marshal for both the riding and walking parades,” Rose said. “We’ve chosen her because she is not only a wonderful, long-term community advocate. But she, as you probably know, always has a beautiful hat adorning her head whenever you see her. We just thought she would really inspire and motivate everybody to come out in their finest hat.”

“Also, everything that we do is to drive traffic into our small businesses,” she added. “We want to bring people downtown to enjoy our public art and our shopping opportunities. We just want to really help our small business owners out and just try to bring people out to these fun events so they can shop and support local.“

