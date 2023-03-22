Sites installed in Clinton via Duke Energy partnership

An electric vehicle site was being established on Tuesday in Clinton, an agreement between the City of Clinton and Duke Energy Carolinas LLC, courtesy of the Duke Energy Park & Plug program.

Electric vehicle charging stations were being installed Tuesday in Clinton, a measure that comes on the heels of city leaders’ approval last month. The addition will come at no cost to the City of Clinton.

The Clinton City Council in February approved an electric vehicle site host agreement between the City of Clinton and Duke Energy Carolinas LLC. The stations are courtesy of the Duke Energy Park & Plug program, which requires a five-year contract.

The fast-charging stations will be located on the far end of Vance Street parking lot, close to Loop Street.

“It will equate to approximately two to three parking spaces in the parking lot behind Gracie’s Grill,” Clinton Planning Director Mary Rose has explained. Diagrams show two stations, with adequate space between the two spots. The level 3, or DC fast, stations being installed in Clinton are each capable of charging a single vehicle at a minimum of 100 kW per location.

The DC fast stations “will add about 150 miles of range within about 30 minutes, depending on your car and the age of it,” Duke Energy’s Donald Hamilton previously told Clinton leaders.

Duke Energy coordinates all location requirements with all state electric utilities. On Tuesday, crews with Utility Partners of America’s EV division were on hand getting work done.

Normally, the installation of two of these 100 kW chargers can cost more than $200,000, but as part of the Park & Plug program, Duke Energy provides turnkey DC fast charge stations — including the equipment, installation, warranty and network connection services through the term of the contract — free of charge.

As part of the Park & Plug program, once a host site has been selected and the host agreement has been signed, Duke Energy contract with a vendor to install the new charging equipment. Duke Energy will own and operate the charging station network.

Hamilton told city leaders the stations will be able to accommodate not only Tesla, but “all manufacturers.”

“There are actually three standards in the United States,” Hamilton explained. “There is a CHAdeMO, typically a Nissan Leaf uses that; then there’s a CCS (Combined Charging System), which most of all of the manufacturers have; and then there’s Tesla. In Europe, it’s all CCS, and that’s where we’re slowly migrating. This will have the CCS and the CHAdeMO ports, so either one, and then a Tesla driver like myself would have an adapter.”

The EV stations is a new addition to Clinton. There are currently Tesla charging stations at Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q in Warsaw.

“Right now, Tesla is proprietary only to Tesla, so if I had a Nissan Leaf I couldn’t go to Tesla charger and charge up,” said Hamilton, “but that is changing. It has already happened in most of Europe where Tesla is opening that up … and we expect that to happen in the United States as well.”

