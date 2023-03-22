(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• March 15 — Stephen Derek Ussery, 35, of 4509 Webb Lake Road, Wilson, was charged with multiple counts of obtaining property by false pretense, financial theft and financial card fraud. Bond set at $40,000; court date not listed.

• March 15 — Teren Tishon Langston, 44, of LaGrange, was charged with maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance, altering/destroying evidence, resist, delay and obstruct, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking methamphetamine. Bond set at $75,000; court date was March 17.

• March 15 — Ethan Groves, 56, of 687 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with violation of a court order. Bond set at $1,500; court date is April 13.

• March 15 — David Russell Randolph, 38, of 2221 Waco Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is April 20.

• March 16 — Christian Miguel Cortez, 21, of 941 Tom Butler Lane, Autryville, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Bond set at $10,000; court date is March 31.

• March 16 — Donna Barefoot Quick, 46, of 9 Daddy Wade Lane, Dunn, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is April 13.

• March 16 — Danrique Alexander Mathis, 21, of 308 Carolina Ave., Clinton, was charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of open container in a motor vehicle and order for arrest. Bond set at $14,000; court date is March 31.

• March 17 — James Matthew Woodall, 60, of 1117 Ozzie Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property, Bond set at $500; court date is April 17,

• March 18 — Joseph Alton Williford, 35, of 96 Mount Elam Church Road, Roseboro, was charged with trespassing. No bond set; court date was March 20.

• March 19 — Randall Dean Hamby, 42, of 325 Grady Tew Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is April 20.

• March 19 — Angela Renae Brewington, 47, of 404 Covenant Lane, Godwin, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is April 20.

• March 20 — Gary Rheudon Butler, 68, of 593 Elbow Road, Salemburg, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and simple assault. No bond set; court date is April 13.

• March 20 — Brianna Tanae Clark, 40, of Rocky Mount, was charged with malicious conduct by prisoner and simple assault. Bond set at $20,000; court date is March 31.

• March 20 — Carlos Roberto Acosta, 41, of 230 Cranberry Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is April 20.

•

•

•

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.