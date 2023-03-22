A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of nearly $5,000 worth of gasoline from Clear Run Farms in Harrells, which authorities said was taken over the course of four separate occasions.

On March 15, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from Clear Run Farms that “large quantities of gasoline and diesel fuel” had been stolen from the store on four separate incidents. According to a statement issued Wednesday afternoon by Smpason County Sheriff’s officials, investigators were able to identify a suspect through video surveillance.

The suspect, identified as Moses Chandler, 32, of 1205 Racoon Road, Sumter, S.C., was apprehended at a logging work site on Stokes Town Road in Wallace, authorities said.

“Investigators learned the suspect was able to compromise the fuel pumps at Clear Run Farms and that over four separate events the suspect was able to steal $4,688 worth of fuel,” the sheriff’s press release stated.

Chandler charged with three counts of felony larceny and one count of misdemeanor larceny. He was placed under $32,000 unsecured bond.