The month of March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb, shares Groundhog shadow news, ends the first quarter of 2023, brings attention to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, recognizes the season of Lent in churches across our land, ignites enthusiastic sports fans with tournaments and the Big Dance: NCAA basketball tournament, ushers in baseball games, brings back Daylight Savings Time, welcomes spring season, reminds people of red letter dates near and dear to their hearts, and reminds people all over the world that we were made to LOVE! Yes, God made His children to love Him and love one another every month, every day, and do it His way.

Jesus said, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the greatest commandment our Father expects us to honor. The second is important too: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” Matthew 22: 37-39

The month of March brings to mind the power of LOVE as we honor the season of Lent in great anticipation of April when Easter services and celebrate Jesus. The man who walked on water, turned water into wine, told the woman at the well to ‘go and tell’, took time for interruptions to show how much they were loved, worked miracles among those who loved and believed, honored God in all things and shared the good news God’s greatest commandment wherever He went. Jesus gave His life to save us from our sins. Oh, how we love HIM!.

During Lent we enjoy lunches, fasting, and sharing Christian love with powerful passion. Many give up something during Lent, the forty days prior to Easter. Jesus fasted forty days in the desert bringing close communion with His Father while resisting devious temptation from the devil.

Loving and living by Jesus’ example every day of every month and every year throughout every decade keeps joy, hope, peace, and love rising up inside our hearts, even when we need a divine jump-start. We, God’s children, are blessed to live out loud in love and share that love wherever He leads. May we embrace God’s greatest commandment to love Him first and love one another with passion and purpose day by day with Him leading the way.

God created us in His image so we could have a personal relationship with Him. And Christ died for us so we could be forgiven and reconciled to our heavenly Father. Since the Lord values us so highly, shouldn’t we love ourselves? This doesn’t mean with a boastful attitude, but with a quiet peace that comes from knowing we are deeply loved by our Heavenly Father.

A healthy self-love makes us whole and happy in a good way. When we fully accept the Lord’s love for us, then we can enjoy a healthy appreciation for ourselves. Then, our passion for Christ and caring hearts for others will grow greater and grander every day of every month of every year we are here!

In the year of the Lord 2023, let us seek God’s Word and way while passionately loving and communing with Him every day! He will never fail or forsake us and will love us for eternity … where with Him in Heaven we will stay!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.