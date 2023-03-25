The question that forms our topic for this discussion is one that we have heard asked many times over the years. Yet, if we have ever written on the topic, we have been unable to find a record of it. Therefore, we wish to give consideration to the question in this article for it is indeed a relevant question. Some will immediately answer “yes”, for God heard the prayer of Cornelius (Acts 10 & 11), and he was not yet a Christian. On the other hand we read, “Now we know that God heareth not sinners: but if any man be a worshipper of God, and doeth his will, him he heareth” (John 9:31`). Since the Bible is the inspired word of God (II Tim. 3:16-17), it can have no contradictions. So, what is the answer to the question?

First, we need to understand the question. Are we really talking about “does” God hear? or “can” God hear? God is omnipotent and therefore “can” hear any prayer. However, being omnipotent, He can refuse to hear any prayer He desires to not hear. He has stated that He will not hear certain ones. Isaiah wrote, “Behold, the Lord’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; neither his ear heavy, that it cannot hear: But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear” (Isa. 59:1-2). Peter wrote, “For the eyes of the Lord are over the righteous, and his ears are open unto their prayers: but the face of the Lord is against them that do evil” (I Pet. 3:12). Now, what do we mean by the word “sinner”? All have sinned (Rom. 3:23; I John 1:8, 10). Thus strictly speaking, if “sinner” means anyone who has sinned, then God does not hear the prayers of anyone. However, the term “alien sinner” has been applied to those who have never become one of God’s children (Eph. 2:12). Obviously, since Christians are told to pray (I Thess. 5:17-18), their prayers are heard by God, even though they do sin (I John. 1:8, 10). But, no where in the Bible are alien sinners commanded to pray.

A very good question that needs to be asked when determining if God hears the prayers of an alien sinner is: What does an alien sinner have to pray for? Answering this question should set at ease any question of God hearing the prayers of the alien sinner.

First, the alien sinner does not need to pray for God to love him. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). God loves all and wants all to be saved. “For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior; Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth” (I Tim. 2:3-4). “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance” (II Pet. 3:9).

The alien sinner need not pray for understanding, for the light of God’s word does that already. “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path” (Psalm 119:105), and “The entrance of thy words giveth light; it giveth understanding unto the simple” (Psalm 119:130). The word of God has shown, “That Christ should suffer, and that he should be the first that should rise from the dead, and should show light unto the people, and to the Gentiles” (Acts 26:23).

There is certainly no need for the alien sinner to pray for Christ to come unto him. It is man that has to do the coming. Jesus invited, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest” (Matt. 11:28).

The alien sinner does not need to pray to receive the Holy Ghost, for the Holy Ghost was given by the laying on of the apostle hands (Acts 8:18; 19:6).

Nor, should the alien sinner pray for grace. Jesu said, “For the law was given by Moses, but grace and truth came by Jesus Christ” (John 1:17) and Paul said the grace of God had appeared to all men (Titus 2:11-12).

Prayer does not bring salvation, but obedience to the gospel of Christ (Heb. 5:8-9; Mark 16:16), nor will praying for God to send His saving power avail anything, since we already have that (Rom. 1:16; I Pet. 1:22-23).

Since Jesus taught to pray, “our Father, which art in heaven” (Matt. 6:9) and one is not a child of God until they have been baptized into Christ (Gal. 3:26-27), the alien sinner cannot pray, “our Father”.

