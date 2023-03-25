Old Fashion Planter’s Day today in Garland

One look a these and you are brought straight into the past. These were old radios in the Graham Agriculture Museum.

These were classic tools that were used for cutting wood in the old days.

This old school saw mill was fired up to showcase how wood was cut in the old days.

The Graham family invites everyone with even a slight interest of taking a step back into the past to visit their family farm for the 29th Annual Old Fashion Planter’s Day.

The two-day event kicked off Friday at Graham Family Farm, located on 9252 Old Fayetteville Road, Garland. Day two is happening throughout Saturday (today) and runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission and camping are free and donations are welcome. The family also said golf carts are allowed for the elderly or handicapped, but four-wheelers and prohibited.

As for what there is to do and see at the Old Fashion Planter’s Day, the list is vast. The event features thousands of items on display, including antique farm machinery, engines, cars, trucks and tools.

There’s old school saw mill and Bessemer oil machine demonstrations, hit and miss engines and even a blacksmith doing old-fashioned tool crafting. There’s craft vendors, children’s games and food vendors, not to mention the Graham Agriculture Museum, which houses even more.

The Graham brothers Neil and William were on site Friday, touring visitors around the event and sharing their knowledge on the many items they’ve amassed throughout the years. They took a moment to touch on what it meant to them to host this event for the 29th year.

“Well, for us, old school farming is something that’s a lost thing and we want young kids to understand how hard they had to work back then,” Neil Graham said. “Also a lot of the main campers that come out here to visit are older people that farmed this way when they were younger, and they want to share some of those experiences with the younger kids.”

“Our father was interested in all these old items and once he started telling us about how they were used and for some reason, all three of us were interested in the same thing,” William Graham said. “So we shopped together and traveled about looking for antique things everywhere we went.”

“As we traveled to shows and other places that were showing these things we were always interested in it and found out other people were too,” he continued. “So this event kind of builds enthusiasm for these old items and the old ways that we love and don’t want people to forget.”

To those that have yet to check out the Old Fashion Planter’s Day, Neil and William wanted to let them know that it was a must-attend event for those interested in farming and history.

“We offer this to the community for free and we just want to get people to come out and support it,” Neil Graham said. “So come on out and and see what it’s about. If you’re interested in history, this is the place to come. Our museums have T models and model A tractors and so much more that I can’t name it all. Anybody here is glad to talk to you and explain to you what’s going on with any of this older stuff, so pay us a visit.”

“If you’re interested in seeing things like how farming and life used to be in Homestead and farm life or just interested in talking to people interested in the same thing, it’s a great place to come visit,” William Graham said. “Usually the children that see these things for the first time are interested in it and you get to explain to them that their grandparents had these items and that sort of thing, so it’s also educational.”

“We usually have something to eat around during the day and maybe a parade or even something that you can maybe ride on or in like the Model T’s here,” he added. “It just a fun time to bring your family and loved ones out to and experience a part of history.”

