Sampson Republican Party holds convention

N.C. Senator Jim Burgin, District 12, was another of the guest speakers at this year’s convention in Sampson. He spoke heavily on his passion for supporting mental health issues in North Carolina.

Local Republican Vice-Chairwoman and Midway High teacher Susan Mills spoke at the this year’s convention. She brought her SGA President Cole Sumner with her to share the moment.

The Sampson County Republican party held its annual County Convention at the courthouse in downtown Clinton on Thursday night, held yearly as a way for the party to discuss business, elect new officers and offer an opportunity to interact with key figures of the party in North Carolina.

Sampson County Chairwoman Telia Kivett opened up the evening with the welcome, which was followed by the invocation and pledge. Since some of their party speakers were on tight time constraints, the convention went straight into the highlight of event, hearing from the agenda’s speakers.

There were three speakers that made the visit to Clinton, including Party Vice-Chairwoman and Midway High teacher Susan Mills and Senator Jim Burgin of District 12, along with the Chairman of North Carolina’s Republican Party, Michael Whatley.

In their speeches, they discussed their stances on a multitude of topics. Mills talked of her passion for getting youth involved and the importance of human life and Burgin spoke on his advocacy for mental health funding and Medicaid expansion.

“It’s beyond an honor to be here in Sampson County speaking with you as your chair of the North Carolina Republican Party,” Whatley said.

Whatley was the keynote speaker of the convention and spoke on keys to the party’s success in North Carolina, his main focus being election integrity.

“Everywhere I go, every conversation that I have all across the country, people ask me how did we win here in North Carolina,” he said. “Well, let me tell you, three things: number one, you have to have good candidates run good campaigns, and we did. We absolutely have had, over the last couple cycles, fantastic candidates running really good campaigns.”

“Secondly, you’ve got to get out to vote; and third, you have to protect the ballot,” Whatley continued. “Getting out to vote, we last year, had 8,000 grassroots volunteers, all across North Carolina, making phone calls and knocking on doors. It is the biggest grassroots mobilization that we’ve ever organized in state party for a midterm election cycle. Those volunteers contacted 5.5 million voters.”

“That’s my favorite statistic in all politics,” he said. “If you have a five-minute conversation with an undecided voter, that voter is 6% more likely to vote and to vote for your candidate. Five and a half million voter contacts, that is a lot of five-minute conversations and it worked. Secondly, we had 11,000 members of our ballot protection team. It was the largest grassroots election integrity program in the entire country.

“Our volunteers, we did over 600 training sessions, brought them in … and put them to work as full judges, as poll workers as full observers. On election day, they covered 25,000 shifts in all 100 counties. And, we did not have one single vote counted in this state without us having Republican observers and attorneys in the room.”

His closing remarks were of gratitude, which echoed the feelings and sentiment expressed by his fellow guest speakers and the future for the party in North Carolina.

“Election integrity and protecting the ballot is an absolutely critical part of how and why we won,” he said. “So we are going to need to double down on all of our efforts. Now I gotta tell you, we worked really hard last cycle, but I did not contact 25,000 shifts on election day. I’ve got the best staff of any state party in the entire country, but they did not contact 5.5 million voters. You did, so thank you. Thank you very much for all that you did to make sure that we’ve won in this last election cycle and all the work that you’re going to do in the national election cycle.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.