From bunnies to bonnets, upcoming weekends filled

Recreation Program Manager Alyssa Bradshaw and Vonnie McNeil hand out Easter baskets back in 2021. Events like these are set to launch all over the county and they start this weekend.

The Easter Bunny and his companion hitched a ride aboard the front of a Autryville fire truck during Easter in 2019. They’ll be back in Autryville on April 8 for the town’s upcoming Easter Egg Hunt event.

Buckets on top of buckets were constantly filled following Easter Egg hunts at Hubb’s Farm last year. They’ll be back again for more fun this year with event that kick off on April 7.

As the end of March draws near April, it is but a hip and a hop away which means bunny suits and eggs will soon be sprawled out all over Sampson County celebrating Easter.

Events are happening all over the county, featuring endless amounts of Easter family fun and fellowship. Looking for something to do to celebrate the upcoming holiday? Well look no further, here’s some of what’s been shared with the Independent so far.

The Town of Autryville is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m. They’re inviting the community to join them for their upcoming egg hunt, egg toss and story time with the Sampson-Clinton Public Library. Vicious Pig BBQ and The Cavity Connection will be serving food and to top it off, the Easter Bunny will be there to greet everyone.

For those that missed the news, a first is happening in downtown Clinton next weekend.

On Saturday, April 8, everyone is invited to come see the esteemed ladies of Sampson County in the first-ever Easter Bonnet Parade and Contest. Kicking off at 9 a.m. will be a car parade featuring Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Antique Car Club. Following that will be the Easter Bonnet Parade and contest at 10 a.m. Dining is also available compliments of Abigail’s Mini Pancakes, Gracie’s Grill, Hwy 55, Sharon’s Diner, Something Good Food Truck and Taqueria Romeros. A $100 prize is up for grabs to best bonnet or hat. Come dressed in your best of either to enter.

There’ll be no need to put all your eggs in one basket as plenty of other Easter events not hosted by a town are also happening. Churches, community organizations and different businesses each have their own fun activities planned for everyone.

One of those many is Hubb’s Farm, which is hosting events throughout Easter weekend like their Spring Vendor and Artisan Day, aka Hubb’s Bunny S’Hop, on Saturday, April 8. This is also during their Easter Weekend Egg Hunts. Some of their other events happening that weekend include Hubb’s Basket of Fun, Toppers’ Sunday Egg Drop, wagon and barrel train rides, human foosball and much more.

These are outdoor events and Hubb’s says they’ll be open rain or shine, unless dangerous weather conditions arise. All these events take place on Hubb’s Farm, located in Sampson County between Dunn and Clinton, at 10276 N. U.S. 421 Hwy., Clinton.

For more information concerning events at the farm, times, prices or event rules, call Beth or Tammy at 910-564-6709 or send them a message on Facebook, via www.facebook.com/HubbsFarmNC.

The local Kiwanis Club is also sponsoring an upcoming event Easter weekend “Breakfast with the Easter Bunny.” On Saturday, April 8, from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m., the community can join them at the Bellamy Recreation Center for pancakes, music, games, photos with the Easter Bunny and more. Prices include $7 for adults, $3 for children and free for children under 3. Registrations are required. For more information, contact the Bellamy Center at 910-299-4906.

Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church is doing a Easter egg hunt, but with a twist. Join them Saturday night, April 8, between 6 to 8:30 p.m. for their “Glow in the Dark” Easter Egg Hunt. The event will be held at the church on 201 Fayetteville St. in Clinton. Dinner will be catered by Southern Style and there will be a mystery prize for the one who brings the most friends.

These are just of few of the many events happening that crossed our radar. Know of any other upcoming Easter events we missed? Tag or shared it with us on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TheSampsonIndependent, and check back there to find more Easter fun.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.