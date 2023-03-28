Local and state NAACP officials attended the recent environmental justice summit at First Baptist Church, 900 College St.,Clinton. Pictured are Larry Sutton, Sampson County NAACP President; Lee Byam, past president and current 1st VP; and Deborah Dicks Maxwell, president of the NC NAACP State Conference.

Several groups, including the Sampson County NAACP, converged on Saturday, March 25, in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Clinton, to share their experiences and recommendations regarding environmental justice in Eastern North Carolina. Representatives from the NC Governor’s Office were on hand to provide a report to Gov. Roy Cooper, to better inform him when he chooses to take further executive action. Just before lunch was served, several members of the local and state NAACP and other coalition partners for environmental justice pose for a picture.

