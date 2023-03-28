Benefit brings massive outpouring

Jill Horner’s mother-in-law Jean Horner takes a break in the shade as vehicles continue to line up at Friday’s fundraising.

Ribs are stacked to be picked up. In all, close to 900 Boston butts, briskets and ribs were prepped.

Pictured manning one of the many grills, from left, were: Kenneth Wheeler, Austin Wheeler and Dustin Horner.

There were nearly 40 cookers at the Jill Horner benefit to accommodate all of the orders.

Some of the grillmasters pose for a drone shot before Friday’s fundraising got really busy.

The Horner benefit was a massive undertaking, with three dozen churches and many volunteers pitching in to aid the beloved resident.

Jill Horner is beloved in her community and a Friday fundraising event was a testament to her impact in this county, as so many rallied to help her in her time of need.

A massive outpouring was on hand Friday for the benefit for Jill Horner, a beloved resident who was seriously hurt in a Feb. 28 wreck. Three dozen churches from Sampson and surrounding counties pitched in, along with dozens upon dozens of volunteers from across the community, to offer their support to Horner.

Horner was struck as she rode her tractor alongside High House Road and continues to recover from her injuries. She is alert and joking with family and friends, but it is a long road to recovery after sustaining severe injuries, including a shattered pelvis.

On Friday afternoon, just a few weeks later, and just a little ways up the road, 38 cookers were set up on the grounds of Piney Green Missionary Baptist Church to cook up close to 900 Boston butts, briskets and ribs, all of which had already been sold in record time earlier in the week. There was also plenty of other food, baked goods and so many other goodies on hand for those in attendance. Some 75 volunteers were participating in making everything happen on Friday.

The fundraising was led by The Grateful Shed, which frequently spearheads such benefits to aid the Sampson County community. They attested that it was “by far” the largest fundraising event of which they’ve been a part, and estimated conservatively, that more than $30,000 would be raised, with all proceeds going to Horner. Plenty of people were also donating to the cause.

When Horner was injured in the wreck, friends and others sought to help. Horner has been recovering at WakeMed for her injuries, with family members traveling back and forth as she recuperates. Horner’s friend Jenny Daniels reached out to Bruce Butler of The Grateful Shed two weeks prior to Friday’s event.

What they ultimately put on was nothing short of amazing, as churches from Sampson, Cumberland and Harnett counties pledged their support, plenty of volunteers came on board, and Butler’s phone and others were flooded with orders. A cutoff was made for the Monday prior to Friday’s event, just so everything could be prepped, cooked and readied for pick-up.

Butler said calls kept coming in.

“This is what community is all about,” Butler attested. “This took a lot of people today to pull this off.”

“Everybody has been so cool,” The Grateful Shed’s Norman McPhail added. “This is what community should be like.”

Butler and others said Friday’s event and the outpouring received leading up to it has been overwhelming. Everybody wanted to do what they could for Horner.

“If this was someone else,” said Butler, “Jill would be here helping.”

No stranger to such fundraising events across the community, The Grateful Shed guys have been mainstays behind the grill in the aid of various people or causes held dear in the community. Even for them, this was a new experience — the largest endeavor of which they have been a part. Previously, there was an event where they had 18 cookers. Friday’s had more than twice that.

Horner’s sons Dustin and Parker were a couple of the many manning grills for Friday’s fundraising for their mother.

“We’re just overwhelmed by the love and support,” said Dustin. “Everybody cares.”

“It makes you feel good about your community,” Parker added. “Big shout-out to the Grateful Shed for putting this on. She’d be wanting to be here in the midst of it.”

When Daniels FaceTime’d Horner prior to the Friday event and told her what was going on, she said Horner was “tickled” that so many were showing support, wishing her well and sending their love.

“She’s a miracle,” said Daniels.

Her long-term memory is back, but the short-term is still a work in progress, even as the other physical injuries continue to improve, aid Daniels.

Prayers were offered when news began to spread at the beginning of March about the wreck and Horner’s condition. Horner was doing her “regular routine” on the tractor when the collision occurred, for which a motorist was charged.

Friends have commented on Horner’s resilience and strong faith.

Horner was in a serious accident while in high school, one that resulted in the death of her mother Janice. Horner’s sister Joy Canady operates Janice Faye’s Ranch, an equestrian-based ministry for at-risk girls named after Janice, who was 44 years old when she died.

“Please pray for this sweet soul! If any of you have ever had the chance to cross her path, you know!” said just one of the people offering prayers for Horner following the wreck. “You got this Jill Horner!! We love you and praying hard!”

That was the resounding message on Friday as vehicles lined up to pick up their orders, some people choosing to stay and enjoy the sunny day and lend a helping hand along with so many others.

“It was a long day but filled with love,” Butler stated after the fundraising event. “The love for Jesus, Jill and the Horner family showed up the last 36 hours.”