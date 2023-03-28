Pupils transported to regional hospital

Four Harrells Christian Academy students were injured and transported to a regional hospital following a Tuesday morning bus wreck on N.C. 903.

At about 7:52 a.m. Tuesday, a HCA school bus serving the Warsaw, Kenansville and Magnolia communities was traveling westbound when it was involved in a wreck. N.C. Highway Patrol officials said that a GMC Sierra pulled out of a driveway and crossed into the westbound lane, at which point the school bus driver attempted to avoid colliding with the pickup. The bus ran off the right side of the roadway, then overcorrected, crossing the center line and running off the left side of the road, according to reports.

After traveling off the left side of the road, the bus “collided with a ditch, shrubbery, a garage and a tree,” then came to rest near a tree line, Patrol reports stated. The GMC pickup came to rest at the area of impact.

Approximately 40 students were on the bus at the time, authorities said.

School administrators said four Harrells students were injured and transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Their names and ages were not released and the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Patrol officials said they sustained “non-life-threatening injuries.”

The driver of the GMC pickup, identified as Geronimo Perez Hernandez, 36, was transported to Vidant Duplin Hospitalin Kenansville with non-life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against Hernandez.

The HCA school bus driver was identified as Veronica Highsmith, 50.

“HCA lifts each of the students and their heroic bus driver up with prayer for their immediate comfort and healing after such an unsettling event,” a school statement read. “The school and entire HCA community prays for their safe return to campus soon.”