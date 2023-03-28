A look at the damage inflicted to the business late Sunday night.

A suspect who allegedly drove a stolen truck into the front doors of a local pawn shop late Sunday night, before getting away with a couple of firearms, was apprehended less than 24 hours later. The man, who is now facing a slew of felony charges, had just been released from jail on separate charges two days earlier, according to authorities.

At 11:25 p.m. Sunday, Clinton Police officers responded to Carolina Pawnbrokers on Faison Highway in reference to a burglar alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers immediately noticed that the front doors of the business had been damaged. After watching surveillance footage, it was determined that a suspect drove a white Ford F-250 through the doors of the business, then stolen two firearms, including a Glock Model 35 and Smith & Wesson AR Pistol, before fleeing the scene.

While detectives were still on the scene, a patrol officer located the Ford truck parked in a field on Pugh Road, behind Performance Ford. The unoccupied vehicle was impounded,.

Further investigation revealed that the 2020 Ford F-250 was stolen from the Performance Ford and used in the Carolina Pawnbrokers break-in, according to information from the Clinton Police officials.

“Detectives were able to identify a suspect from the surveillance footage due to previous encounters,” a police department statement read. “With the assistance of Probation and Parole, detectives secured a search warrant for the suspect’s residence.”

Officers located the stolen firearms in the residence and clothing items that the suspect was wearing during the break-in, authorities said.

Devan Million McLamb, 24, of Clinton was arrested and charged with two counts each of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and felony larceny of a firearm, as well as counts of larceny of motor vehicle, felony possession of motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm by felon and injury to personal property.

“I want to thank all those involved in the quick apprehension of the suspect and diligent work on this case,” Police Chief Anthony Davis. “Officers were able to identify and make an arrest within 24 hours with the help of our citizens. That is outstanding work.”

McLamb was placed under $250,000 bond

“We charged him with larceny of a motor vehicle from another case,” said Davis, who noted that McLamb had just been released from Sampson County Detention Center on Friday from separate offenses.

Carolina Pawnbrokers had to close on Monday while the damage was being repaired and the business cleaned up. They were reopened on Tuesday with regular hours.

According to the N.C. Department of Corrections, McLamb has previous convictions in Sampson County of possessing stolen goods in 2020, as well as larceny of motor vehicle, attempted larceny and damage to property, stemming from separate incidents, in 2022. He was given a suspended sentence and three years’ probation for the 2022 charges, court records show. His probation status was listed as “active.”

