Sampson among eight sites to be included in registry

RALEIGH, N.C. — State officials have signed an agreement with Weyerhaeuser that protects more than 1,600 acres of environmentally rich land across eastern North Carolina. The properties will be added to the N.C. Registry of Natural Heritage Areas.

The largest private landowner in North Carolina, Weyerhaeuser has agreed to voluntarily set aside eight tracts of land in North Carolina’s Coastal Plain for the conservation of rare species and high-quality natural communities, such as Tidal Swamps and Bottomland Hardwood Forests.

“Natural Heritage Registry agreements are voluntary, developed between landowners and the state to manage and protect properties with rare plants, animals or other outstanding natural elements,” said Reid Wilson, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “This agreement will help protect several rare and endangered plants and animals in the Coastal Plain, some of which, like Coastal Goldenrod, are extremely rare.”

“We are always happy to protect natural areas that have special value to our communities,” said Jocelyn Wilson, Region Manager for Weyerhaeuser. “This partnership with the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is a great opportunity to contribute to our state’s unique Natural Heritage Areas and preserve rare, native species.”

The eight sites to be added to the registry are located in Pender, Sampson, Beaufort, Brunswick, Bertie and Hyde Counties. These areas provide important wildlife habitats and contribute to landscape resilience.

The Registry of Natural Heritage Areas is maintained by the state’s Natural Heritage Program, part of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Registered Heritage Areas are managed through voluntary agreements that protect and preserve endangered, threatened, rare and important species of plants and animals. These registered natural areas will remain in Weyerhaeuser’s ownership, and while public benefits are protected by the agreement, the registry agreement does not provide for public access.

For more information on the registry agreements, contact the N.C. Natural Heritage Program.