From March 30-31, at 7 p.m. nightly, Spring Revival will be held at Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. On Thursday night, the guest messenger will be Bishop Eddie Parker of Gateway Ministries. On Friday night, the guest messenger will be the Rev. Ballard of Trinity AMEZ Church. On Sunday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning, service. The pastor will bring forth the regular morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s praise and worship the word of God. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, April 2, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Pastor Claudie T. Morrisey will bring forth the message and music rendered by the praise team. All are welcome. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, April 2, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor Dr. Thaddeus Godwin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Communion served.

On Sunday, April 2, at 11 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message and music rendered by the gospel choir. All are welcome. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, April 2, at 11 a.m., Holy Tabernacle UHC will celebrate its Annual Men’s Day. Host Pastor: Bishop Brown Jr. All are welcome. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church), Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. The church choir will render the music. Several guest speakers will attend the service. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton). FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required)

On Friday, April 7, at 12 p.m., ‘Seven Last Saying of Jesus Christ” Pastor: Dr. Thaddeus Godwin Sr. The guest messengers are Minister Samir Skinner, Pastor Matt Seals, Pastor Gertie Stevens, Pastor Jaime Carrier, Pastor Quaveen Richardson, Dr. Angela Harding and Dr. Kevin Parris.

On Sunday, April 9, at 10 a.m., “Resurrection Sunday Seven Last Words.” Speakers: Dr. Lillie Stokes, The Rev. Elbert Fowler, the Rev. Eloise Godwin, The Rev. Larry Bryant, The Rev. Ernest Fryer, and Minister Jerry Murphy. Dr. Thaddeus Godwin Sr. (pastor)

On Sunday, April 16, at 9:45 a.m., Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd., Clinton, N.C. Service of Celebration of 1-year Church and Pastoral Anniversary for Pastor Tanisha Boykin. The guest messenger will be Prophet Cathie Martin of Higher Level Ministries Clinton, N.C. The guest presider will be Pastor A. Barnes. Music rendered by the church choir.

The Great And Terrible God’s Church see the messenger: Go to Apostle Gino Jennings on YouTube.

First Baptist Church, Stedman, N.C., will distribute food boxes every third Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. (Pastor the Rev.P. Melvin) Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd., Clinton, N.C. Sunday Services every first and third at 9:45 a.m. Pastor: the Rev. Tanisha Boykin.

Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, Sunday School every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Worship service every first through fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. The pastor is the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant.

Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call- 1 712-432-61322 code- 645099#

Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and Facebook live. (Face masks are required.)

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is held Wednesday at 6 p.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton. N.C. Pastor: Elder Patrick D. Cooper. Service every second and fourth Sunday at 11a.m. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Bible Study Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Noon Day Pray call at 12:15 p.m. Monday thru Saturday. Conference call #339-209-6421.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every second and third Sunday.

Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. first, third and fifth Sunday School at 9:45 online.

Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code: 5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 978-990-5000 Access Code:179610#

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. Prayer and Bible Study Mondays and Wednesdays (on Zoom) ID number is 209 952-3830 and password to join is 485677.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., Morning Worship at 11 a.m.

Thought For The Week: May God bless you. Be aware of your surroundings and please be safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins and the families that lost loved ones.

