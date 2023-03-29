Midway Middle School competed in the regional middle school Battle of the Books competition held on March 28 in Bladen County and came back to Sampson County victorious, just the second time in recent history that a Sampson middle school team took top honors in the regional contest.

Midway Middle competed against other middle school teams from Bladen, Clinton City, Columbus, Cumberland, Hoke, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Robeson, Scotland, and Whiteville City schools which are part of the Sandhills Region in North Carolina.

In recent history, this is the second time that a Sampson County middle school team has won the regional competition, advancing to the state competition. In 2015, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School won the regional competition and went to the state competition. In other years, a Sampson County middle school placed in the top three. Midway will now advance to the state middle school battle of the books competition on May 5 in Cumberland County where they will compete against seven other regional winners, all vying for the state championship.

The Midway Middle School Battle of the Books team members are: Alexandria Armwood, Aaliyah Battle, Harley Bellis, Danielle Boney, Brenna Faircloth, Caleb Faircloth, Wendy Flores Santillan, Lily Foreman, Dylan Jackson, Katherine Juarez-Ramirez, Ivey Kate Peterson and Nathan Pope.

Karen Kinlaw is the Battle of the Books team coach and Midway Middle School media coordinator.