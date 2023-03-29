Works of Edgerton, Crawford on display

Calvin Edgerton, surrounded by his many tools and works that he’s been dedicated to since retirement. Edgerton works primarily in assemblage using materials that are found, recycled, uncycled, vintage and thrown away. The works of Edgerton and Denny Crawford are on display at the Victor R. Small House for the next month.

These works and many are currently on display at the Victor R. Small House as part of the ongoing Wood Art of Calvin Edgerton and Denny Crawford Gallery Show.

See the artworks and more at The Wood Art of Calvin Edgerton and Denny Crawford Gallery Show, which runs until April 27 at the Victor R. Small House.

Pictured is Jeff Swartz who stopped by to view the works of The Wood Art of Calvin Edgerton and Denny Crawford Gallery Show.

These pieces were right at the entrance of The Wood Art of Calvin Edgerton and Denny Crawford Gallery Show.

One of the beautiful displays from The Wood Art of Calvin Edgerton and Denny Crawford. Some of these pieces sold during their reception Thursday.

Cypress carvings, vintage materials, paintings and woodturning each are being showcased in the most beautiful artistic fashion as part of displays at the Victor R. Small House.

The stunning pieces being exhibited are part of the Sampson Arts Council’s currently ongoing gallery show which features The Word Art of Calvin Edgerton and Denny Crawford. The brother-in-law artist duo teamed up for this show to bring their unique artwork to the community for their first art show.

The pair was recently at the Small House this past Thursday for their art reception, where they’d share thoughts on this opportunity and their works.

“This is actually my first show we’re I’m exhibiting and showing at the same time,” Edgerton said. “I’m proud to be doing it with my brother-in-law, Denny — we’re a two man show. My art, as you can see, is based on found objects. I just kind of try to find things that are forgotten and make art out of it.”

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity,” Crawford said. “I’ve never done this kind of a show before. Usually I go to craft fairs and that kind of thing. This is a first for me and I was glad to come and help support the Arts Council here.”

“I didn’t know they had these types of things here,” he added. “Calvin’s the one that suggested to me that the people here maybe interested in my work, so it’s all been interesting.”

Edgerton is a Johnston County native and now resides in Newton Grove. As a retired professor of construction management technology at Wake Technical Community College, he’s always been involved in creative endeavors. He worked more than 28 years as an award-winning print journalist, editor and photographer and is a published novelist and poet, while also working in the construction industry as a contractor, inspector and teacher.

Since his retirement in 2018, he has devoted much time to his art, which includes making uniquely designed birdhouses, sculpting with found objects and vintage materials, carving cypress knees and painting. A self-taught folk artist, he works primarily in assemblage using materials that are found, recycled, uncycled, vintage and thrown away.

“I find beauty in things that are tossed out and materials that are marginalized by the average person,” he said. “In a word: junk. I am most creative when I allow these materials to speak to me as to how they will come together and when I don’t try to force them together into a particular form or genre.”

As for where his love for art comes from, Edgerton said it’s a desire to create.

”I don’t know, I just feel like I have to create,” he stated. “The materials that I’m attracted to are wood, vintage materials, old things, antiques, stuff that other people throw away. I’m attracted to people that are marginalized and I‘m attracted to materials that are marginalized and that’s basically where it comes from.”

As for Crawford, it was a neighbor that reached out to him in his retirement that started his woodturning journey which began his life as an artist.

Born and raised in Iowa, he moved to North Carolina in 1990 to work for Prestage Farms in Sampson County. When he arrived in North Carolina, he knew this was the place he needed to be. Crawford retired in 2016 and moved to Mitchell County, along the border between North Carolina and Tennessee. He was introduced to woodturning by a neighbor there.

“Well when I retired, I had to have something to do,” Crawford said with a laugh. “I didn’t want to just sit around and watch television.”

“So my neighbor was a turner and he invited me over to see if I wanted to try turning and that’s how I got started,” he said. “That was in 2017 and I’ve been turning ever since, so not very long. A lot of turners have been turning 15 to 20 years so I’ve been very fortunate to be able to do it and I enjoy it every day.”

Since becoming involved with turning in 2017, he has turned over 25 different species of wood and every piece is one of a kind. Crawford enjoys exhibiting work in stores in Spruce Pine, Little Switzerland and festivals around the North Carolina mountains.

As for what the future holds for these two and their artistic talent, let’s just say there’s no sign of them slowing down anytime soon.

“Kara Donatelli has been very encouraging to me, she’s brought this about for me and I just hope to keep doing it,” Edgerton said of the Sampson Arts Council’s executive director. “It’s real simple for me, all this, it’s just a love of taking something that’s not beautiful and making it awesome. I want to bring beauty to people and I feel like this is a way that I can do that.”

”You never know what you’re gonna get when you start out and I really enjoy that part of it,” Crawford said. “Every time I’ve tried to design something particular, it hardly ever works out. I just start turning and let the bowl come out and tell me what is going to be and that’s awesome. I just really enjoy turning and plan to keep on doing it as long as I can.”

Want to get an up close look at their art? Their gallery show will be on display at the Victor R. Small House, 709 College St., Clinton, until April 27.

