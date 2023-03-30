Four men are facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop on Interstate 40, the second one that same day. Four pounds of marijuana was seized in connection with the incident, authorities said.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Sampson County Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on I-40 near mile marker 348 for a motor vehicle violation.

“Probable cause to search the vehicle was established. During the search, 4 pounds of marijuana were found, and a handgun was seized,” a Sampson County Sheriff’s press release stated.

Four suspects were charged, including: Isaiah Kahlil Jones, 26, of Maysville, NC; Raekwon Jamar Hatchell, of Maysville, NC; Deandre Tyrail Kenner of Hubert, NC; and Dasean Ray Harvey, 19, of Hubert, NC.

All four were charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, Jones was charged with maintaining a vehicle for the sale and storage of a controlled substance and Hatchell received a count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Bond for all four men was set at $4,000 secured apiece.

Their arrests came just hours after a similar traffic stop just up the road.

About 36 pounds of marijuana was seized in an earlier traffic stop Wednesday on Interstate 40 in Sampson County, yielding an arrest and felony drug trafficking charges against a New Jersey man, sheriff’s officials announced.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Sampson County Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on I-40, near mile marker 355, for “a motor vehicle violation,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read. “During the traffic stop, probable cause to search the vehicle was established and yielded approximately 36 pounds (of) marijuana.”

Khuyuh Duck Nguyen, from Port Reading, N.J., was taken into custody and charged with three counts of trafficking marijuana, maintaining vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set in the amount of $25,000 secured.