God’s Word in the Bible is supreme to any of man’s laws, worldly desires, or compromises. We are expected to follow the laws of man or face the consequences of not doing so. Therefore, there are elements of all crimes that must be proven before prosecution. Man’s laws are explicit, with no rights of self-interpretation or application. We have no right to manipulate or twist them to meet our worldly failures.

Today, there is a growing tendency to compromise, ignore, and legalize sin found in God’s Word. We are experiencing the dawning of “Soft Christianity” or “Feel Good” religion. Much of the teachings are carefully selected from the revised versions of New Testament scriptures that are twisted to make them appear to teach “Soft Christianity. Most of these scriptures come from the Apostle Paul’s writings.

Sadly, Christianity, teaching the Word of God, has been seduced by worldliness. The main reason is that the church should have been at the forefront of the culture wars; it was tempted and weakened by worldliness. Worldliness has led to the breakdown of America’s moral base. Today, significant denominations and other Christian affiliations are divided over scriptural beliefs and accepting worldliness doctrines. Someone once told me about visiting a church where the atmosphere and setting were more like a Saturday night Honky-tonk than a house of worship.

Mark 3:24-25 (KJV), “And if a kingdom be divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand. And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” Morality is the first element of God’s Word discarded in a “Feel Good” religion. “Soft Christianity” is the end product.

During the late 1950s and early 1960s, anti-Christianity got a tremendous boost with the sexual revolution, denying God’s Word on the subject found in the Bible. However, this “sexual revolution” was not only about sex but much more. Today, lack of dignity, sexual immorality, respect for others, disrespect for human life, and well being of others continue to increase. There are approximately 100 scriptures in the Bible that address sexual abominations. Therefore, eliminating sex and morality is a huge step in eliminating Christianity; morality is the first element of God’s Word forfeited.

Malachi 3:6 (KJV): “For I, the Lord, do not change; therefore you, O sons of Jacob, are not consumed.” Hebrews 13:8(KJV): “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” America became the greatest nation on earth in 350 years. The reason is that the church and its clergymen were vital during our founding.

Colonial Clergymen had a tremendous amount of influence on our founding fathers. Their effects were instrumental in molding a new America into the most respected and influential nation on earth. So, what did Christian Clergymen step up and do for America during the period of the Revolutionary War? Religion played a significant role during this era by offering a moral sanction for opposition to the British. This action assured the average American that the revolution was justified in the eyes of God.

Ministers were most visible outside their pulpits – they were leaders and highly respected in their communities. They served as military chaplains, penmen for correspondence committees, and as members of state legislatures, constitutional conventions, and the National Congress. Some ministers even took up arms, leading Continental troops in battle.

At the bottom of the original Declaration of Independence, the Continental Congress ordered the first copies to be sent to parish ministers, who must read it to their congregations as soon as worship service ended, the first Lord’s Day after they received it.

The church’s influence was due to preaching the Word of God. “Soft Christianity” or “Feel Good” religion no one would have ever considered or accepted. Revelation 3:16 KJV: “So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spew thee out of my mouth.” If America is to return to the prestige and influence that made us great, we must return to the uncompromised scriptures that made us great during our founding.

As we worship this Easter Season, we must focus on Jesus Christ, our Savior, and why He came to earth and was crucified for our sins.

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.