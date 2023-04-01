(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• March 23 — Ava Silva Marroquin, 59, of 108 Shields St., Clinton, was charged with school attendance law violation. No bond set; court date is April 6.

• March 25 — Michael Jerome Smith, 41, of 204 W. Butler Ave., Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, window tint violation, driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, open container of alcohol violation and simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $7,500; court date was March 31.

• March 25 — Joe Efrain Medina, 35, of 3123 Beaman Woods Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while license revoked, no registration, open container, no liability insurance, hit and run and expired inspection sticker. Bond set at $5,500; court date is April 18.

• March 25 — Pedro F. Perez, 21, of 188 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $15,000; court date was March 31,

• March 25 — Shakur Dakwon Smith, 22, of 209 Bainbridge Circle, Garner, was charged on out-of-county warrants with breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, possession of firearm by felon, carrying concealed gun, resisting public officer and order for arrest on a count of reckless driving. No bond set; court date was March 30.

• March 27 — Derrika Keywanda Waiters, 25, of 102 Stewart Ave., Clinton, was charged with driving after consuming under 21 years of age and failure to secure passenger under 16 years of age. Bond set at $500; court date is April 19.

• March 27 — Robert Fulton Bennett, 71, of 209 W. Lee St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond listed; court date is April 20.

• March 27 — Cesar Flores, 33, of 136 Russell St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond listed; court date is April 20.

• March 27 — Dennis Lanier Jr., 31, of 160 Bryant Newkirk Road, Rose Hill, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain lane control. Bond set at $750; court date is May 8.

• March 28 — Rhonda Marie Rich, 42, of 105 Tyndall Court, Clinton, was charged with two counts of assault on a government official, trespassing and intoxicated and disruptive. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 18.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.