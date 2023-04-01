Two words that are nearly synonymous are the words “worldliness” and “materialism”. A dictionary definition of “worldly is, “of, relating to, or devoted to this world rather than spiritual things”. The same source defines materialism as, “a preoccupation with or stress upon material things rather than spiritual”. There really can be little argument that in this present society in which we now dwell, there is much more emphasis on the material things of this earthly life than on things spiritual. Most are much more concerned with the here and now than in the then and there. Though we recognize that there are many people in this land that live in poverty, it must also be recognized that this is one of the most affluent times and places of man in the history of mankind. It is really easy to get wrapped up in not just making a living but in making a better living for oneself and accumulating more and more of this world’s blessings. This ease is one of the reasons that it is so deadly.

There is a great contrast between being worldly and being godly. The two stand on opposite sides, opposed to one another. James wrote, “Ye adulterers and adulteresses, know ye not that the friendship of the world is enmity with God” (James 4:4). The adultery spoken of in this passage was not that of physical adultery, but that of spiritual adultery. Christians are the bride of Christ (Eph. 5:25, 32) and to embrace the world is to be guilty of spiritual adultery. John wrote, “Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world” (I John 2:15-16).

Jesus said, “No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon. Therefore, I say unto you, Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. Is not the life more than meat, and the body than raiment?” (Matt. 6:24-25). All things of this world are only temporal in nature. Thus, the Lord commanded a decision be made to turn toward that which is profitable for eternity rather than that which is only temporal. He said, “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon the earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal: But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal” (Matt. 6:19-20). He further advised, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you” (Matt. 6:33).

The blessings of this world are not sinful in and of themselves, but the drive to get them is. Paul counseled Timothy, “But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. And having food and raiment let us be therewith content. But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lust, which drown men in destruction and perdition. For the Love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows. But thou, O man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness” (I Tim. 6:6-11).

The apostle Paul wrote, “For which cause we faint not; but though our outward man perish, yet the inward man is renewed day by day. For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory; While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal. For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, an house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens” (II Cor. 4:16-5:1).

When placed side by side, it is easy to see the wise choice is to put the spiritual as our number one priority. Jesus said, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?” (Mark 8:36-37). Paul wrote, “For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us” (Rom. 8:18). The world if full of desirable things, but none of them can be compared to having an eternal life in heaven with God.

