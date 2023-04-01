Do you trust the Lord when life seems unfair and troubles brew everywhere? Trusting Him to help those who are troubled while tackling tough times of 2023, my prayer is this story I wrote a decade ago will reignite faith, hope, and passion for everyone who reads and shared this timely message of love.

When my grandson and I traveled to Florida to visit my son and his wife in 2014, blessed family adventures filled our seven day stay. There were bike rides along the Tampa Bay shore, early morning walks, trips to the aquarium, local markets, museums, Busch Gardens Animal Kingdom and theme park where we were stranded on top of a ride for one hour in the rain, home cooked meals, a concert in the park and dinner from a skyscraper, and quiet time to rest, read, write, watch t.v., and enjoy the view from their 12th floor apartment. We saved the best adventure for the last night when the four of us settled on their comfy couch with 3D glasses, popcorn, and drinks to watch the movie people all over the world were waiting to watch: Superman!

As the four of us watched Superman, squealed with delight when he kissed Lois Lane and finally defeated the ominous enemy, I was reading in one of my journals from 2010. Having a journal handy is a habit I embraced in the early eighties. Two shelves in Tim’s Gift library hold many filled journals that preserve my writings. Do you journal and preserve things that time can easily erase from our minds? Journaling is a wonderful way to record things through life that can become treasures in time. We may not remember as we age but journal writings can revive old memories of our love stories. Writing and saving tidbits of our love stories, adventures, trials, triumphs, red letter days and tough times is wise. Keeping them safe and secure ensures plenty of good reading to help us remember the way we were and what has become of us through seasons of sunshine and sorrow.

The journal I chose for our trip to Tampa was given to me by Kandi, my niece, in 2007 when my husband went to be with Jesus. Reading through it while Superman was fighting to save his life and our world was an adventure to behold. My writings lured me in like a fisherman after a huge catch while the newly released movie help me captive also. I read old entries about things that still seem difficult a decade later, like not letting setbacks become our focus, or stumbling blocks stop the plans God has for us as those blocks can be stepping stones to greater things than we can imagine — stay strong in troubles for life is too short to have victim mentality and a whole page that stirred fresh meaning on the sting of death. Those words surfaced tender and tough times in 2007 and 2014 when Christ came for Tim and James and grief tried to consume. Soft sobs wet the page in my journal with glances of ‘hush mom – shh nana’ from my loved ones I knew wanted me to be ok…not stuck in sorrow with grief shutting out heavenly sunlight that can flood our soul when it seems the sun will never shine again. Connor, who walked with me when my heart was broken when his Poppy and Step Grandfather went to Heaven asked, “Nana, why are you crying over Superman ”?

Clint handed me a tissue and motioned for Connor to be quiet. Thoughts of closing my journal, saying goodnight, heading to my bedroom for the week, and having a pity party with plenty of crying entered my mind. Then, I surveyed the wonders of the cross where Jesus died for me, for you, for all God’s children and pondered how his mother and brothers handled their grief. Action intensified on the television screen with Superman’s determination to fight the enemy and win in the end even stronger when he seemed destined for defeat. God downloaded my heart with big doses of joy, hope, forgiveness, peace, kindness, determination, and love that was exactly what the Great Physician knew I needed ‘for such a time as this’ when the enemy tries to taunt and tempt us to give in to his wiles. With my journal closed and my heart opened to his sweet Holy Spirit’s stirring, I focused on my precious family and the movie we were supposed to be enjoying together. Whispers in my heart told the devil to get behind me, ‘for as me and my house, we will serve the Lord’, stand up for what is right and good – pray and trust God to help us overcome trials and troubles Satan sends… even when it looks like evil will win. Silently, I praised God and thanked Him for being there for us through thick and thin and blessed assurance of knowing HE wins in the end!

Then, I wiped my tears and focused on the blessing of having my family close to me in Tampa and the rest of my family close to me hundreds of miles away in Clinton. I kept my journal by my side to read during commercials; yet, I gave my full attention to my family and the movie.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.