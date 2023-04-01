North Carolina State University forestry students visited Sampson on Monday to learn more about Enviva, how pellets are made, and how Enviva sources its fiber. The first portion of the day included an overview of Enviva’s operations followed by a facility tour, led by Sampson Operations Manager Hunter Sizemore. The class is led by NC State Professor Joe Roise and there were nine students on the tour, ranging from sophomores to graduate-level students. After the tour, Enviva’s forestry staff at Sampson led a question-and-answer session with the students. This is the second consecutive year that Enviva has hosted students from NC State at Sampson and the fourth time in last five years.